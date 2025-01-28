Richard Osman managed to spot some hilarious Liz Truss shade on a recent episode of Pointless.

The former British prime minister became the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister in 2022 after she was ousted a mere 44 days in the job.

A disastrous mini-budget resulted in her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, being given his marching orders before Truss followed him out of the door shortly after.

It set the backdrop for a hilarious Daily Star stunt in which a lettuce managed to outlast a prime minister.

Her short spell in charge has also led to some memory loss among the British public, as evidenced by a recent episode of Pointless.

Taking to BlueSky, Richard Osman was able to share this very funny question involving the ex-PM, pointing out that just 45 in 100 people were able to name the 2022 British prime minister with a 5-letter surname starting with T.

That’s not even one person for each day she was in office – which says a lot!

Fewer than half of British people can name the 2022 British PM with a 5-letter surname starting with T. Politics can be more brutal than showbusiness sometimes.



[image or embed] — Richard Osman (@richardosman1.bsky.social) 27 January 2025 at 17:44

Related: Sympathy in short supply as James Dyson bemoans inheritance tax hike