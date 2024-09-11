People have been posting hilarious Simpsons memes after Donald Trump amplified false rumours that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were abducting and eating pets.

There is no evidence that Haitian immigrants in an Ohio community are doing that, officials say.

But during the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr Trump specifically mentioned Springfield, Ohio, saying that immigrants were taking over the city.

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

Ms Harris called Trump “extreme” and laughed after his comment.

Here's Trump getting fact-checked on the Springfield/immigrants eating pets hoax and just desperately responding "they said it on TV" pic.twitter.com/nHBOBJuDqP — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 11, 2024

Debate moderators pointed out that city officials have said the claims are not true.

Mr Trump’s comments echoed claims made by his campaign, including his running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance, and other Republicans.

The claims attracted attention this week when Mr Vance posted on social media that his office has “received many inquiries” about Haitian migrants abducting pets.

Mr Vance acknowledged on Tuesday it was possible “all of these rumours will turn out to be false.”

Officials have said there have been no credible or detailed reports about the claims, even as Mr Trump and his allies use them to amplify racist stereotypes about Black and brown immigrants.

Needless to say, the memes were quick to roll in:

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.” pic.twitter.com/vHcyvxoBDC — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 11, 2024

IN SPRINGFIELD

THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS

THEY’RE EATING THE CATS

THEY’RE EATING

THEY’RE EATING THE PETS pic.twitter.com/sHtOn7O1IV — Michelle Strowhiro (@strowhiro) September 11, 2024

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating… THEY’RE EATING THE PETS of the people that live there.” 🫠#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/KO6TzJO09x — Brent Hodgson (@BrentHodgson) September 11, 2024

