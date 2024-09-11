Elon Musk has lashed out at Taylor Swift in the most petulant way possible after the signer endorsed US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Swift, 34, shared the news in a message on Instagram following the presidential debate between Ms Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

The singer, who wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour last month, signed her post “Childless Cat Lady”, in reference to comments made by Mr Trump’s running mate JD Vance in 2021 but which resurfaced recently.

She said: “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

Sharing a picture of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button, from last year’s Time magazine shoot when the publication named her their person of the year, she wrote: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Responding to the post on X, Musk threw his dummy out of the pram with the most petulant tweet of 2024.

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life”, he posted.

Eek!

