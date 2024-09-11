A first-of-its-kind gin and tonic pizza will go on sale in Vauxhall to mark the two-year anniversary of Market Place.

The popular food market, located under the arches in the south London neighbourhood, has partnered with James May’s James Gin to mark the occasion, with vendors creating limited-edition gin-infused specials.

Choose from London’s first ever Gin & Zest Pizza from Made in Puglia or indulge in Gin & Tonic battered Fish and Chips from Wicked Fish.

Other creations include Gin & Duck Croquettes and Gin & Duck Salad at The Duck Shed, which is a fan favourite among regulars.

You can also enjoy a:

Japanese chicken karaage with James Gin spicy orange mayo and orange zest from A-May-Zing Chicken

Scottish salmon, avocado, sushi rice, nori with orange tobiko James Gin infused mayo, sriracha and chives from The Rolls Royce of Rolls

Scottish salmon marinated in James Gin, sesame oil and soy sauce, sprinkled with chives and sesame seeds from The Gukan Tour

James Gin Infused Yorkshire Burrito – Chicken thighs glazed in fresh sage and James Gin, wrapped in our toasted Yorkshire pudding and topped with all the roast dinner trimmings from Yorkshire Burrito

Blake Henderson, Managing Director at Market Place said: “We couldn’t be-gin to explain how excited we are to be celebrating Market Place Vauxhall’s second birthday this year with the one and only James May, allowing our customers to get an exclusive taste of the superb James Gin.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to mark the success we have had at Market Place over the last two years; a story that began with one venue in Peckham, now expanded into four sites across the city with more on the way. We look forward to what the future has in store for us!”

When: Monday 23rd September – 29th September

Where: Market Place Vauxhall, 7 S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP