Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80 per cent of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion.

Prime minister Boris Johnson called on the public to “stay the course” after around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of all lines are closed.

The unions blame the government and the government blames the unions.

Traffic congestion

Location technology firm TomTom said automobile congestion levels at 11am were higher than at the same time last week in a number of urban areas.

They include London (from 38 per cent on June 14 to 51 per cent today), Cardiff (from 24 per cent to 29 per cent), Liverpool (from 24 per cent to 30 per cent), Manchester (from 27 per cent to 34 per cent) and Newcastle (from 18 per cent to 20 per cent).

Oh and the chaos at the airports seems to be going nowhere fast.

You can decide for yourself who you think is to blame for the state of the country.

However, one image that might lighten your mood, is a spoof image of the film Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ the epiccomedy farce featuring John Candy and Steve Martin.

Even the FT is getting in on the joke

A British remake of planes, trains and automobiles https://t.co/XZjHarL8DT — FT Economics (@fteconomics) June 19, 2022

But this pic is brilliant!

