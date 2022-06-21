A Conservative MP has claimed that the rail strikes offer a “vision of Labour’s Britain” in a bizarre tweet.

Several high-profile celebrities have come out in support of workers who have walked out today, with Gary Neville saying “these are good people yet this Government will divide and try and turn us on them!”

Poverty campaigner Jack Monroe also tweeted: “Full solidarity with @RMTunion strikes today.

“Withdrawal of labour is supposed to be inconvenient, it demonstrates how vital that labour is – and those who carry it out – to our everyday lives.

“Bring on the waves of industrial action as workers demand fairer pay and conditions.”

But one person who isn’t a fan of the strike action is Tory MP Mark Jenkinson.

He replied to a tweet that read: “Teacher says students are bunking down on their mates’ floors so they can avoid the train strike and get to exams #today.”

In response, he wrote: “A vision of Labour’s Britain…”

Reactions

It wasn’t hard for people to point out the hole in his argument…

1.

I cannot believe what I’m hearing. The Conservative Govt who have been in power for 12 years are blaming the current strike action on Labour who have not been in power for 12 years. It’s quite a take. TWELVE YEARS! — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 21, 2022

2.

Nope. I'm done.



This is the Truman Show or some sh**.



None of this is real.



There's no way an actual human person would spend 12years in government, shaping a country… then say "See! This is what the country would look like if we WEREN'T in power".



Pineapples!



PINEAPPLES!! — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 21, 2022

3.

over 3.5k replies. Nearly all of them telling him this is his Britain. I don't think this tweet was as successful as he thinks. — Daniel M (@Speaks99) June 21, 2022

4.

Remember when that guy in Hartlepool blamed labour for the closing of a prison and the lack of hospitals in Tory Britain?



Same energy. pic.twitter.com/Xhi6SnPJjb — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 21, 2022

5.

Mark Jenkinson’s going to be furious when he finds out that this ‘Labour vision’ is occurring right now, today, under a…



…now let me ensure this is correct…



…a Conservative government that’s been in power for 12 years. https://t.co/8QqdbHJtSo — Phil Moss 🇺🇦 (@philmoss5) June 21, 2022

6.

It's literally Tory Britain.



12 years of Tory rule and you're blaming the opposition lol. https://t.co/66wjiSg7Zc — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) June 21, 2022

7.

I agree Mark as soon as we get this Labour government out of Westminster we can start to rebuild this wonderful country back up to the Conservative standards we’re used to, how dare Jeremy Corbyn sit in number 10 and do this to our nation? What the fack dude? U ok? https://t.co/q8CUoFBRvs — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 21, 2022

8.

do these people literally not know who's in government, is that it https://t.co/i5M07PELs7 — the great political philosopher Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) June 21, 2022

9.

We are in our 12th year of the reality of Tory Britain… https://t.co/yoPrvtzK5u — Anna Turley 🌹🐝💙🇺🇦 (@annaturley) June 21, 2022

10.

Except this is in Tory Britain. Have the Tory MPs forgotten they are actually responsible for the mess we're in? https://t.co/cvG7AdyiLf — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) June 21, 2022

11.

your party have been steering the ship for over a decade, this is quite literally your Britain, right now, you absolute fucking donut https://t.co/KvhmA5LWYl — dan hett (@danhett) June 21, 2022

