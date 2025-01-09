Liverpudlians have sent a clear message to Elon Musk amid rumours that he is interested in buying Liverpool FC.

The world’s richest man is rumoured to be mulling a potential bid for the Reds, who currently sit at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League.

Asked about a potential purchase on Times Radio, Musk’s father, Errol, refused to comment on whether he is interested in purchasing the club, saying they’ll “raise the price”.

When pushed for an answer, he added: “Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it.

“He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I.”

Last May, Forbes rated Liverpool the fourth most valuable club, with an estimated value of £4.3 billion.

However, that amounts to just over one per cent of Musk’s total net worth, which is believed to be around £340 billion.

His father went on to speak about Musk’s family links to the city of Liverpool, which could explain the rumoured interest.

He said: “His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family.

“So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know.”

But asked about a potential purchase on the streets, Liverpudlians didn’t seem to attached to them!

"He's like a petulant little child."



This scouser absolutely slates Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/BYdCnQOuhm — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 8, 2025

Over the dead bodies of millions of us LFC fans. He’s picked the wrong club to f*ck with. Scousers really don’t tolerate trash like Musk pic.twitter.com/OcBM3E3wtq — RosyChipshop 🇪🇺🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇺🇦🇷🇴💡 (@RosyChipshop) January 5, 2025

Liverpool is a great city. Like Newcastle and Glasgow, it represents everything Elon Musk despises. Scousers would not allow this to happen. https://t.co/ghVWaibLBI — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 7, 2025

