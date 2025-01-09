The Dubai car market is very interesting to research. The city has unique demographics that impact everything, including residents’ and travelers’ car preferences. We decided to collect information, including statistics shared by a prestige car rental, to find out which were the most popular elite cars in the city.

Lamborghini Urus

Key specifications:

Type: SUV

Seats: 5

Max. speed: 305 km

Horsepower: 650

Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8

SUVs were definitely the most popular cars in Dubai in 2024, and this is very unlikely to change in 2025 or even the following years. The thing is that these types of cars match the city perfectly: they are functional and have great off-road capabilities and climate control systems. As for the Urus itself, it’s definitely one of the Lamborghini’s top models in this segment.

As you can see from the specifications, this car is as powerful as fast, has a very distinctive design, and also has six driving modes, including all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering, that provide top control and maneuverability on the road. The top luxury car rental in Dubai, Trinity, shares that this was the most popular model in 2024 of their over 80 luxury cars, including sports cars and the 2024 cars with minimal mileage.

Mercedes-Maybach S580

Key specifications:

Type: Sedan

Seats: 4

Max. speed: 250 km

Horsepower: 503

Engine: 4.0L V8

Though SUVs’ popularity is booming, it doesn’t mean that sedans aren’t frequently chosen in Dubai, too. Mercedes-Maybach S580 Black was another car you could frequently see on the roads of the city in 2024. Many choose it due to the balance of the price and quality. Trinity Car Rental offers this car at the minimal price of $480 per day, which is $150 cheaper than the rent of a Lamborghini Urus. By the way, all cars from Trinity Rental are available without deposits, and VAT, full insurance, toll roads, and 300 km daily are included, so it’s a solid cost.

The car has a few key benefits. In particular, it has advanced suspension systems and autonomous driving features that allow drivers to feel in control yet still very relaxed. The interior comfort is also taken to a new level, while the design is all about showing your status without bragging about it.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Key specifications:

Type: SUV

Seats: 4

Max. speed: 250 km

Horsepower: 571

Engine: 6.7L twin-turbocharged V12

We have another SUV on the list, and it can also be called the king of Dubai’s roads. Those who google “rent luxury car Dubai” while still being in their home country often choose this particular model, and Trinity Rental explained why. First, as they note, many come to the city to have fun and want to hire a driver (the service has its own professional staff). You can’t rent a 2-seat Lambo with a driver, or rather, it may be pretty uncomfortable, especially if you want to have an opportunity to pick someone up. With Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it’s more than just simple as it’s a very spacious SUV.

Also, even if you prefer to drive yourself, you’ll appreciate its commanding driving position, versatility (the car performs great on city roads, highways, and off-road), and great infotainment system. In this case, you can just order a car delivery to a certain spot in Dubai. Trinity Rental prestige car rental also lets you choose any convenient payment method, whether plastic, cash, or cryptocurrency.

Ferrari 296 GTS

Key specifications:

Type: Sports cars

Seats: 2

Max. speed: 330 km

Horsepower: 830

Engine: 3.0L V6

This convertible supercar easily grabs all the attention, even in such a fancy city as Dubai. It’s known and loved not only because of its highly distinctive design but also due to the unique sensory experience it delivers to everyone. Everything in this model is designed to make driving flawless — the speed is high, the roof folds away in just 14 seconds, the wind deflection system allows avoiding turbulence, and the brake-by-wire system gives the ultimate stopping power.

Not every rental offers a Ferrari 296 GTS, though. Still, it’s available from Trinity. You get not only a truly exclusive car but also some extra perks from the rental company. For instance, every customer gets a full tank of fuel simply as a gift. Also, though your initial order will be processed by support, once it’s placed, you’ll get a personal manager who’ll assist you during your journey to Dubai, regardless of how long it is.

McLaren 720S Spider

Key specifications:

Type: Sports car

Seats: 2

Max. speed: 341 km

Horsepower: 710

Engine: 4-L V8

McLaren is another supercar on the list and another luxury model that delivers a truly unforgettable experience. The first thing everyone notices is the design. It’s sleek and aggressive, and you won’t confuse this brand with any other car, including Lambos and Ferraris. Another thing that makes it stand out is its super lightweight construction and the highest speed. Yes, there are quite strict speed limitations in Dubai — you just can’t go higher than 110-120 km/h, but different rules apply to the tracks, right?

Moreover, it’s one of the safest and most predictable sports cars in the best sense possible. The drive gets it all — top visibility, amazing driver display, and minimalist and 100% intuitive controls. Needless to say that aerodynamics is beyond all praise and the interior design took luxury and convenience to a whole new level.

Future Trends & Final Thoughts

Dubai’s car market is growing, changing, and developing, but one thing remains the same. Drivers here value prestige, and most prefer elite cars. Moreover, that also frequently applies to city visitors who want their entire journey in UAE to match the spirit and the atmosphere of the place. Well, the solution is simple — if you’re into luxury rent a car, and there are a lot of VIP SUVs, sedans, and sports cars to choose from. Moreover, top services like Trinity have many electric cars and hybrids, which, by the way, are getting increasingly popular in Dubai. We can definitely expect them to be rocking the market in 2025.