There isn’t anything funny about the Mail on Sunday piece about Anglea Rayner allegedly crossing and uncrossing her legs to put off Boris Johnson during PMQs.

However, Rosie Holt has, again, created a satirical piece on the scandal which has gone viral, and it is a must-watch.

The report, published in this weekend’s Mail on Sunday, claimed that the deputy Labour leader moves her legs because her working-class background means she can’t compete intellectually with the private school Oxbridge educated PM.

Rayner discussed the issue on today’s Lorraine where she admitted she was disgusted by the story and how her children might react to it.

Angela Rayner – "I rebutted the MoS story instantly as it was disgusting & completely untrue… as my children don't want to see their mum portrayed that way… but the response from the public, from all political parties has heartened me.." #lorraine pic.twitter.com/0TkACjDKqV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 26, 2022

Satire

In response, Rosie Holt has created a video where she plays the MPs wife who told the Mail reporter about Rayner’s leg-crossing antics.

She defends her husband and there are so many funny lines it is hard to pick out one, but “People don’t know this but Hitler had very slender legs” and “I think Tom Daley should knit a rug for the women in the front row” are just some of the laugh-out-loud jokes.

It has already been watched over 1.2 million times.

Watch

MP’s wife defends him telling the Daily Mail that Angela Rayner tries to put PM off by crossing and uncrossing her legs pic.twitter.com/oz41hfrbPK — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) April 24, 2022

Reactions

There was a hell of a lot of praise for the video, here is a small selection below:

Brilliant satire. Laugh out loud funny. https://t.co/STCosccHxL — Uncovering the Truth About Climate (Risk Assessor) (@MarkCranfield_) April 25, 2022

'People don't know this but Hitler had very slender legs' I'm bloody dying 🤣🤣 https://t.co/EbYdoSGgg5 — Laughing Ape (@Risus_Simiae) April 25, 2022

I made sure I watched this clip on a small screen so I could see only her face, just in case. https://t.co/Poqg6oDtVC — Xen Mint (@XenMint) April 25, 2022

It's scary that satire on our current politics can be so believable. Nice work @RosieisaHolt https://t.co/7ZoMuzQOZg — Freoðuwebbe 🇺🇦 (@Shepherd_o_sins) April 25, 2022

Rosie nails it again. 🤣 https://t.co/HlJYaOnPBJ — Sïstēr Märy Bäphømēt🇺🇦 (@marybaphomet) April 25, 2022

