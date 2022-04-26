The search for the most out-of-touch newspaper columnist appears to have concluded after the Daily Mail‘s Andrew Pierce scooped the coveted prize in some style.

Boris Johnson is primed to urge his Cabinet to “double down” on exploring “innovative” ways to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The prime minister wants ministers to use creative means to ease the pressure on household finances, without solely relying on new Government spending, Downing Street said.

When Cabinet meets on Today, Mr Johnson will call on colleagues to promote existing support measures and help people into high-quality and well-paid work.

Andrew Pierce

The PM might think about including Andrew Pierce in his discussions after he, seemingly, stumbled on a quick fix.

The Mail columnist shared his thoughts on the cost-of-living crisis and what can be done to cover the hike in prices.

He tweeted: “House prices have risen £20,000 in 3 months which will bring some cheer to families struggling to pay fuel bills if they own their homes.”

House prices have risen £20,000 in 3 months which will bring some cheer to families struggling to pay fuel bills if they own their homes — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) April 25, 2022

House prices

The average price tag on a home has hit a new record high for the third month in a row – pushing over the £360,000 mark.

Over the past three months, the average asking price has surged by £19,082 – the biggest cash jump Rightmove has recorded in any three-month period since its records started.

It said the average asking price has jumped by £5,537 in the past month alone.

Across Britain, the average asking price for a home in April is now £360,101, up from £354,564 in March.

Reaction

But, as many people on Twitter pointed out, that could miss the point entirely.

1.

How on earth is this meant to bring cheer to anyone? https://t.co/JPzHsCAPhB — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) April 25, 2022

2.

Fantastic news for the 33% of Britons who aren't homeowners and the millions of low income families who are already struggling to pay their bills. https://t.co/mtp68iDsxi — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 25, 2022

3.

Is “Sell your home to heat your home” the new Tory slogan now then? — Barry Halverson (@barry_halverson) April 25, 2022

4.

Great news: if you're lucky enough to own a house you can remortgage it to heat it. https://t.co/FNPg0MD2AH — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) April 25, 2022

5.

just out of interest, are there any downsides to this, do you think…? — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) April 25, 2022

6.

Call me cynical but if Labour were in power I can’t see Daily Mail hacks going “good news everyone, you can sell your unaffordable house to buy gas” https://t.co/NrIIFy0MUW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 25, 2022

7.

Do you realise that's not £20k in anyone's bank account, unless they sell their homes, in which case they still have to live somewhere? https://t.co/6yoZvSZE7u — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) April 25, 2022

8.

Bad news! Fuel bills are going up!

Good news! The value of my house has gone up by £20,000!

Bad news! If I sell my house I won't have a house!

Good news! I can use the money from selling my house to buy a house!

Bad news! All the other houses have also gone up by £20,000! https://t.co/G2zrU6u7ty — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) April 25, 2022

9.

Fabulous! Cost of living crisis solved. Struggling families can just sell their second home to pay their bills. 🤦‍♀️ #CostOfLivingCrisis #outoftouch https://t.co/O1giKCTJ39 — Sue ashton (@Sashton72) April 26, 2022

10.

Pierce’s tweet is the stupidest tweet of 2022. The guy is an absolute balloon. https://t.co/GImf9TUHO4 — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) April 25, 2022

11.

Except…



– You only gain from house price rises if you sell, yet to pay energy bill you need real cash not 'paper gains'



– Even then if buying elsewhere the HP inflation would cost u as gap's grown



– HP inflation benefits richest most



– Energy bill rises hit poorest hardest https://t.co/UFxG6BVjC9 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) April 25, 2022

