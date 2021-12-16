Satire was officially retired this week after Kyle Rittenhouse was handed a speaking gig at a conservative conference – less than a month after being cleared of all charges relating to the shooting of three men.

The 18-year-old is now set to appear at Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFest’, alongside the likes of Donald Trump Jr, Senator Ted Cruz, and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

Event organisers claim it will be the “greatest freedom party ever,” with almost exclusively right-wing politicians and media personalities having been invited thus far.

Last month satirical magazine The Onion jokingly quipped that Rittenhouse had been sentenced to “45 years of CPAC appearances”, proving that satire in the current political environment often mirrors the real news agenda.

Several conservative personalities, like Steven Crowder and Glenn Beck, have leapt to the defence of the Illinois native, who argued in court that he was attempting to protect property in the midst of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Mr Rittenhouse has already met with former President Donald Trump, at the 75-year-old’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

This was followed up with an appearance on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s podcast – which subsequently led to an AmericaFest invite.

