Sainsbury’s will no longer advertise on GB News or Nigel Farage’s show following a campaign by Led by Donkeys.
The group had run a series of campaigns and posted a viral social media video that amassed more than 2.5 million views in a bid to put pressure on the supermarket chain.
Billboards outside thecompany’s headquaters asked it to justify “why it pays Nigel Farage’s salary by advertising on his TV show”.
Last night, Lead By Donkey’s tweeted: “After a couple of billboards, an advan at their HQ, more than 2.5 million views on films, and escalating pressure, Sainsbury’s did the right thing. (This tweet is careful corporate speak for “we’ve stopped now”).
“Huge thanks to everyone who contacted @sainsburys, to the volunteers at @StopFundingHate who’ve been monitoring the channel and to the staff at the supermarket as well for pushing for this change.”
The supermarket confirmed with customers on Friday that the advertising campaign had ended.
