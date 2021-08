What better way to celebrate a beautiful summer’s day than to make this homemade Peri-Peri Chicken? Served with sweet corn mini cobs and coconut lime rice, it’s a match made in heaven!

Let’s Talk About The Peri Peri Chicken Marinade

This marinade is absolutely popping with sharp, fresh flavours that blend so well together. Don’t be shy with the garlic and feel free to regulate the chilli taste to your own palette. Remember that the paprika flavour also brings out a spice-like taste. Add fresh lime juice for that added zest and the blend will be perfected.

Marinate your chicken pieces for a minimum of one hour. If you have the time, try marinating the chicken the day before, we promise it will be worth it! Score the chicken before mixing it in with the marinate. This cooking technique will release more fat from underneath the skin which will result in crispier skin on your peri-peri chicken.

Use the leftover marinade sauce to pour over the corn. The sweetness of the corn goes really well together with the peri-peri flavour from the marinade.

Coconut Lime Rice

While the chicken and corn are busy roasting in the oven, you can start focusing on the coconut lime rice. It is easy to make and so tasty! Once your basmati rice or long grain rice has cooked, add the coconut milk and rest of the ingredients and cook for a minute or two. The lime juice in the rice will add to that zestiness coming through from the peri-peri flavoured marinade.

And Now For The Pièce de Résistance

We’ve all heard the saying “people eat with their eyes”, and how true! Dish your coconut lime rice in the middle of a serving platter and place the peri-peri chicken and sweetcorn cobs around the rice. Drizzle any leftover juices from the pan and garnish with spring onions and fresh lime wedges and enjoy!

Home Made Peri Peri Chicken What better way to celebrate a beautiful summer’s day than to make this homemade Peri-Peri Chicken recipe? Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 45 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp chili flakes (or to taste)

4 cloves garlic crushed or grated

Juice of 2 limes

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp fresh oregano (dried oregano will do too)

½ tsp salt

Black pepper to taste

8 chicken legs

4 or more, small corn on the cobs (Sweetcorn Mini Cobs) Coconut Lime Rice 300 g basmati or long grain rice

400 ml tin coconut milk

200 ml water

½ salt

400 g tin black-eyed peas or kidney beans – drained

Juice of 1 lime

4 spring onions sliced Garnishing Sliced spring onions and lime wedges Instructions Peri-Peri Chicken & Corn Marinate the chicken for about 1 hour plus

Preheat your oven to 220C / 428F ~ 392F – 200C (Thermo Fan)

Mix together all of the Peri-Peri Chicken ingredients (apart from the corn on the cobs and the chicken) in a large bowl then score the skin of the chicken with the point of a sharp knife and place the chicken in the bowl of marinade, turning to coat each piece of chicken with marinade.

Marinate the chicken for 1 hour in the fridge or up to 24 hours if you have the time.

Place all the chicken pieces on a rack in the roasting tray and then place them in the preheated oven.

Roast the chicken for 30 minutes, remove the tray from the oven, turn the pieces of chicken, add more of the marinating sauce over, then add the corn underneath the rack with the leftover marinating sauce, mixing them in well with the marinade, then return the tray to the oven for a further 10 to 15 minutes. Coconut Lime Rice While the chicken is cooking, place the rice, coconut milk, and water in a pan and bring to a boil then cover with a lid and cook for a further 8 minutes, or until the rice has absorbed almost all the liquid.

Add the drained black-eyed peas, or red kidney beans, lime juice, and spring onions and cook with the lid on for a further 2 minutes or until the black-eyed peas or beans have warmed through and the liquid is all absorbed.

Keep the lid on until needed. To serve Arrange the rice on a serving platter, top with the chicken pieces, and corn on the cobs.

Drizzle over any juices from the chicken pan and then scatter over the spring onions and lime wedges, serve and enjoy. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

