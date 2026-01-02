Sadiq Khan has branded Donald Trump a “bully” and claimed the US president is “obsessed” with him.

The spat between Donald Trump and Sadiq Khan was well documented in 2025 as the US president continually attacked London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

Amongst claims that he made that Khan was elected largely because of immigration, Trump also called Khan a “disaster,” “nasty person,” and said that he’s done a “terrible job” leading London.

This feud has gone on for some time, with Trump calling Khan a “stone cold loser” back in 2019.

Now, Khan has hit back in an interview with Politico, in which he described the ‘leader of the free world’ as a “bully”.

The mayor of London said that he learned when he was nine years old that “the best way to deal with a bully, whether it’s in the playground or in the White House, is to stand up to them. You don’t get more respect from a bully by cowering”.

He also claimed that Trump was “obsessed” with him.

The mayor of London said: “I genuinely think he’s obsessed. And there have been many periods where he’s said horrible things and I’ve not responded because I’m just too busy to get involved in tittle-tattle, and this pathetic name-calling.”

He added that Trump had been “hurling bile” at the UK after his comments about Khan being a successful Muslim politician because there were “so many” immigrants in London.

Khan said: “When somebody attacks my city, our citizens, our values, our way of life — when somebody makes certain generalisations about the followers of one faith — I think it’s incumbent to stand up to them.”

Khan joked that he expected Trump to turn his focus to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani after he was elected.

He said: “When you look at the animus, hatred and bile coming from President Trump towards me. I sort of assumed when Zohran was elected, President Trump would be two-timing me and spending time targeting Zohran.”