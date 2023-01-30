Ryanair has brilliantly trolled Nadhim Zahawi after he was given his marching orders this weekend.

The former Tory chairman and chancellor was sacked by Rishi Sunak after weeks of speculation about his tax affairs that culminated in a damning inquiry.

Zahawi was found to have been in serious breach of the Ministerial Code by the new ethics advisor, although he blamed a media assault for his demise in a bitter resignation letter.

“I am concerned about the conduct from some of our fourth estate in recent weeks. In a week where an MP was ‘physically assaulted’, I fail to see how one headline – ‘The Noose Tightens’ – reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials”, he said.

Responding to the story, Ryanair took to Twitter and posted a mockup version of their boarding passes complete with a QR code usually scanned by airline staff when you get on the plane.

“Use promo code: M1N1ST3R1AL” they added and in the graphic said the plane was headed for Gibraltar, where there is no capital gains tax, wealth tax, sales tax or value added tax…

Related: Putin threatened to kill me with a missile – Johnson