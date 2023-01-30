Penny Mordaunt is the early frontrunner to be appointed as the new Chairman of the Conservative party.

The MP for Portsmouth North, who ran twice for Conservative Party leadership last year, is 4/1 with the bookmarker to replace Nadhim Zahawi, who was sacked by Rishi Sunak on Sunday.

Mordaunt is the narrow favourite to land the role, ahead of Oliver Dowden (5/1), Michael Gove (5/1) and Brandon Lewis (7/1). Former PM Boris Johnson is a 10/1 shot to be appointed.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “She may have failed to land the coveted position as Prime Minister on two occasions last year, but our markets suggest it could be third time lucky for Penny Mordaunt as the Tories choose their new Party Chairman.

“We are 4/1 for the Leader of the House of Commons to assume the role as Chairman following Nadhim Zahawi’s departure on Sunday, making her the outright favourite to land the job.

“Mordaunt will have to fend off competition from Oliver Dowden and Michael Gove (both 5/1) in order to win the race, and don’t discount former PM Boris Johnson (10/1) after he flirted with the idea of running for leadership in October.”

Next Permanent Conservative Party Chairman:

Penny Mordaunt 4/1 Oliver Dowden 5/1 Michael Gove 5/1 Brandon Lewis 7/1 James Cleverly 7/1 Boris Johnson 10/1 Kemi Badenoch 10/1 Andrew Mitchell 10/1 Lee Anderson 50/1

