Boris Johnson is facing one of the most difficult weeks since the start of his premiership.
Dissatisfaction on the Conservative backbenches has grown with the PM pulling out all stops to avoid a widespread in-party rebellion.
Meanwhile, the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms in the background and ‘partygate’ continues to stir public disquiet.
Ryanair
What else could happen to unsettle him?
Well, in step Ryanair (ok not exactly a knight in shining armour) to troll the PM even more.
They posted on Twitter to tell their social media followers that the Covid alert level has risen to 4, which is true.
But as you can see they have compared the covid risk level with the ‘Downing Street party level’
At level four we’d see “Boris topless, asking Margaret Thatcher’s portrait if she comes here often.”
Once we hit five, then hold on to your glowsticks, there will be a “full on rave”.
“Everyone off their tits. Jacob [presumably Rees-Mogg] crying in corner asking for nanny.”
WOW
Reactions
