Boris Johnson is facing one of the most difficult weeks since the start of his premiership.

Dissatisfaction on the Conservative backbenches has grown with the PM pulling out all stops to avoid a widespread in-party rebellion.

Meanwhile, the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms in the background and ‘partygate’ continues to stir public disquiet.

What else could happen to unsettle him?

Well, in step Ryanair (ok not exactly a knight in shining armour) to troll the PM even more.

They posted on Twitter to tell their social media followers that the Covid alert level has risen to 4, which is true.

But as you can see they have compared the covid risk level with the ‘Downing Street party level’

At level four we’d see “Boris topless, asking Margaret Thatcher’s portrait if she comes here often.”

Once we hit five, then hold on to your glowsticks, there will be a “full on rave”.

“Everyone off their tits. Jacob [presumably Rees-Mogg] crying in corner asking for nanny.”

The UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 pic.twitter.com/7TTpwIDz98 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 13, 2021

Reactions

On one level this is unprofessional. On another it’s showing what a shocking state our government is in when companies can openly mock them. They must be confident that most of the public will be in agreement with them. Time for change — Alan1975 (@ruspola) December 13, 2021

I mean, I hate Ryanair too, but I'm enjoying a hateful airplane company ragging on a terrible Prime Minister. Small joys where you can find them, and all that. https://t.co/Mi59dvRXhl — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) December 13, 2021

Round of applause for the Ryanair social media team 👏👏👏👏😂😂😂😂 — Steve (@111steve111) December 13, 2021

I have never loved you. Now I love you. — Xeni (@xeni) December 13, 2021

Promote whoever wrote this immediately — Blaine (@blaineharrison) December 13, 2021

Ryan Air has more moral authority than the Tories. Dear god. — Malex (@markpalexander) December 13, 2021

I hope someone buys the PR guy at Ryanair a few cheeky pints for that slamming tweet today. — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) December 13, 2021

