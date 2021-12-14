A cover of the famous S Club Party is gaining traction as millions have been entertained by the hit’s new version mocking the Tory government’s latest scandals.

Sisters Tabby and Chloe, known as ‘sugarcoatedsisters’ on TikTok, managed to brilliantly summarise the latest series of controversies Downing Street is the centre of – from allegations that a Christmas party was held by No 10 last December, to cocaine being found in 11 out of 12 toilets tested in Parliament.

The first part of the cover is fast approaching three million views, whilst the second one is moving closer and closer to half a million views.

The “No 10 Club” song goes: “I hope no one leaks this vid, Oh they’ll never find out what we did, we got to go, no lateral flow, get ready everybody let’s do some blow.

“Ooh, ooh! Corona’s in the air! But we just don’t care!”

It also asks: “If the public found out what would we do?,” before concluding: “We’d use the distraction to get a bill through, hey!”

“Ooh ooh, no punishment for us! Ooh ooh, I’ll throw them all under the bus,” it concludes.

All while new law is voted in to remove British citizenship without notice

The bill referenced is the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, which will allow Home Secretary Priti Patel to remove British citizenship without notice.

Last month, a new clause was quietly added to the Bill, giving the green light to the government to remove the need to give notice if this is not “reasonably practicable”.

Other reasons why the Home Office may do so are related to national security, diplomatic relations and public interest.

The move comes after, earlier this year, Shamima Begum, who left the UK aged 15 to join the Islamic State in Syria, was refused permission to return to the UK and fight a decision to strip her of British citizenship – news which Priti Patel welcomed as “reaffirming” her authority to make “vital national security decisions”.

But scrapping the need to give notice is also making EU citizens in the UK anxious, many more of whom have been spending thousands of pounds on citizenship applications to feel more secure about their lives in Britain after post-Brexit decisions made by the government.

Whilst the new citizenship clause would allow the Home Office to apply law retrospectively to people stripped of citizenship without notice before the clause became law, raising questions about the ability to appeal, this is not the first time rules related to citizenship are tightened in an unfair way under Boris Johnson’s government.

In May this year, campaigners warned EU nationals were fearful their citizenship applications would be rejected because they lacked private health insurance in the past.

