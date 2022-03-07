Boris Johnson is expected to put more pressure on international leaders to take further action to remove Russia from the Swift payment system while pushing them to back his six-point plan to tackle Russian aggression.

In an essay in The New York Times, Johnson wrote: “Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression. It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order – we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force.

“The world is watching. It is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge.”

In his action plan, the PM called for: The creation of an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine; a boost to Kyiv’s military self-defence; a ratcheting up of sanctions on Moscow; concerted diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis; and ‘a rapid campaign to strengthen security and resilience across the Euro-Atlantic area’.

The world is watching. It is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge. pic.twitter.com/mHm0cKAc4H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 6, 2022

The Poke has since posted this version of the six-point plan, does this resonate more with you?

The government's six-point plan is a lot more honest than you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/wDVonUYr3L — The Poke (@ThePoke) March 7, 2022

1.

My Six Point Plan to support Ukraine:

1. Pretend I'm leading the world against Russia, while actually doing fuck all

2. Get the right wing press to portray me as Churchillian

3 Don't upset any Russians that give cash to the Tory party

4 see 1

5 see 2

6 see 3#Ukraine — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 6, 2022

2.

SIX POINT PLAN…

1.GIVE our Russian donors enough time to hide their cash

2.STOP Ukrainian refugees entering the U.K.

3.GIVE Liz Truss lots of photo opportunities

4.PRETEND to give a toss

5.ERR

6.THAT’s IT — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 7, 2022

3.

Quick – cripes! Look like we're doing something!



I know – let's draw up a woolly six point plan!



Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/Uh8htzQJI3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 7, 2022

4.

It would be good if there was a six point plan to take in refugees fleeing war, or even a one point plan.



Get on with it. #RefugeesWelcome #StandWithUkraine️ — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 7, 2022

5.

Putin tells his people outrageous lies. Luckily our government gives us

50,000 nurses

40 new hospitals

Levelling-up

Global Britain

Brexit benefits

World beating sanctions

And now a six point plan for peace — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) March 6, 2022

6.

Amazed that the Ukrainians made no mention of the great six point plan in their read out of Zelensky Johnson call. Still No 10 making clear it was discussed so that’s great … — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 6, 2022

7.

I think you’d go ‘oh darling that’s really sweet’ and feel touched, and put it on the fridge, if the 6-point plan to sort out Ukraine had been written by your 5-year-old child and not the Prime sodding Minister. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) March 6, 2022

8.

Boris Johnson’s 6 point plan to support Ukraine isn’t particularly helpful as it doesn’t include him or his Government resigning — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 6, 2022

9.

A six point plan for Johnson:



1. Resign

2. A police investigation

3. A humiliating public trial.

4. Jail.

5. A visit from his Russian buddies.

6. A nice cup of Kremlin tea. — Dame Supertanskiii of Dystopia (@supertanskiii) March 6, 2022

10.

Did he really waste Zelenskyy’s precious time with this horse shit on their phone call?



What facile driveling onanism this 6-point-plan is. Mobilise a humanitarian coalition? He hasn’t even taken in more than 50 refugees out of 1.5 million.



— and that’s just on Point 1. pic.twitter.com/wtcJUrHlov — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) March 6, 2022

11.

Boris Johnson's 6 point plan to support himself pic.twitter.com/HA0pu3JsjG — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 6, 2022

12.

It’s a plan!

1. Get Ukraine Done,

2. Have an oven ready cease fire deal,

3. No downsides to our plan – only upsides,

4. Restrict their law breaking to only specific and limited ways,

5. Russia needs us more than we need them,

6. The German Car industry will come to the rescue. — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 6, 2022

13.

I’m feeling vastly relieved now that Johnson has a 6 point plan — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) March 6, 2022

14.

Boris Johnson's six point plan to save the world:

1. Run to the front of a march and shout "follow me"

2-6. See above — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) March 6, 2022

