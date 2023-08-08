Ruislip residents are set to see their local air quality improve once more after the local Lido Railway in Hillingdon was handed funding convert their diesel engines into low-carbon batter power – from HS2!

Forming part of a fleet of six locomotives that operate on the site, Graham Alexander- currently a 4.5 Litre Perkins Engine weighing three tonnes in total- will be converted as part of a wider drive from the Society to reduce local noise pollution and remove CO₂ costs associated with running the 12-gauge railway.

Ruislip Lido was originally built in 1811 as a reservoir to supply drinking water for London via the newly built Grand Junction Canal. After World War II, the Grand Union Canal Company developed the Lido as a tourist attraction for war-torn Londoners, including establishing a miniature railway running around the perimeter of the 60 acre lake.

Today the Railway runs over 200 days a year and is entirely managed and operated by a team of over 130 active volunteers.

Matthew Thomas, a Member of Ruislip Lido Railway Society, said: “Graham Alexander is expected to re-enter operation later this year, hauling visitors around our unique Railway.

“A local organisation recommended we looked into a HS2 grant, we were pleasantly surprised with how simple and user friendly the application process was and would certainly encourage other organisations to take full advantage of this great scheme.

“We believe this project is likely to be the first narrow gauge railway in the UK to convert an existing diesel powered locomotive to an entirely renewable energy source The project will be a important test bed for improving the long-term direction of narrow-gauge railways diesel fleet renewals across the UK.

“We are immensely grateful to HS2 for their support and are really excited to be showing off a renewably powered Graham Alexander later this year.”

