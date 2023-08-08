A 2014 clip of Nadine Dorries has come back to haunt her after she took a prolonged leave of absence from parliament to focus on her media and publishing work.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire hasn’t been seen in the House of Commons since July last year and has only voted six times since January, but has managed to write a book and host a weekly show on TalkTV without any trouble.

Furious with her lack of parliamentary work, a town council in her constituency has penned a furious open letter calling on her to step down.

“Our residents desperately need effective representation now”, Flitwick Town Council wrote, adding that she should “immediately vacate” her seat to allow a by-election.

Posting on Twitter, campaign group Best of Britain suggested that 2023 Dorries should listen to 2014 Dories, who said constituents should have “more democratic control” over recalling their MP.

“Where MPs fall down is when they ignore their constituents”, she added. Indeed that is so, Nadine. Absolutely spot on.