For a moment in time in 2014, Sam Burgess was the biggest star in world rugby. At the end of 2013, Burgess was the breakout star in England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign. Then in 2014, he was instrumental in leading the South Sydney Rabbitohs to the NRL Grand Final. In the opening tackle of the game, Burgess fractured his cheekbone and eye socket. Despite this, Burgess went on to play the entire game, winning man of the match and lifting the Souths first NRL title for 43 years.

Sparkly-eyed man

The enduring image of that night was Burgess, eye and cheek swollen beyond recognition, embracing South’s owner and Hollywood star, Russell Crowe, on the field. Crowe called Burgess the “sparkly-eyed man”, and Burgess’ rise was like a Hollywood script. 9 years later, Burgess has been named head coach of English Super League side Warrington Wolves, at 34 years old.

If Burgess’ career trajectory had continued its exponential upwards curve, the return of English Rugby League’s biggest name to coach in its premier competition would be seen as a huge coup. But after his moment in the sun in 2014, Burgess’ career stuttered and stalled, removing some of the Hollywood gloss.

Struggles in Union

Following Burgess’ grand final triumph in 2014, it was announced that he would join Bath Rugby Union, in arguably the highest profile code switch since Jason Robinson. Burgess was meant to have the same impact and was touted as England’s answer to Sonny Bill Williams. After a handful of games for Bath, Burgess was parachuted into England’s World Cup squad for the ill-fated home Rugby World Cup in 2015.

England crashed out in the group stages and Burgess became a lightning rod for criticism in the fall out. Burgess himself defends his performances in the tournament, blaming ego in the camp for England’s failure. But this represented a significant speed bump in what had been a meteoric rise to that point.

Return to South Sydney

Although it had been initially suggested Burgess would stick with Bath, he decided to re-join South Sydney in November 2015. Burgess was returning to his family and would become the highest paid rugby league player of all time. His contract was allegedly worth around $1.5M AUD a year.

Unfortunately, Burgess’s return to Souths did not bring the epic highs that he had achieved before his switch to rugby union. Burgess captained England to a Rugby League World Cup final in 2017, suffering an agonising 6-0 defeat to host nation Australia. At club level, the Souths were unable to reach an NRL grand final after his return.

Off the field, Burgess was increasingly blighted by injuries and scandal as his career came to an end. He suffered from a degenerative shoulder condition which forced him to prematurely retire at the age of 30. He has been embroiled in an acrimonious separation from his partner, which has seen criminal charges brought. There has also been the spectre of drugs, with Burgess failing a roadside drugs test at the end of 2022. His return to England gives Burgess the opportunity to close this difficult chapter of his life.

Perennial Underachievers

For the Warrington Wolves, this represents a significant gamble, based mainly on potential rather than proven ability. Burgess has never coached at the highest level, although he has worked as an assistant coach at South Sydney Rabbitohs since his retirement. Daryl Powell, who recently left his role as Warrington coach, was the polar opposite. Powell was a vastly experienced and respected coach, who joined the club following spells at Leeds Rhinos and Castleford. Although his spell in charge started well, it fizzled out with 6 straight defeats, leaving Warrington out of the running for the Super League title.

The expectation at Warrington is always high and Powell was backed with significant investment in the playing squad. They have a reputation within Super League as perennial underachievers having frequently challenged for, but never won, the Grand Final. Although they have won the Challenge Cup, they have never won the Super League Grand Final. Burgess will be expected to break this jinx in his new role as Head Coach.

Rookie Head Coach

Can a rookie head coach really be expected to achieve where others with much more experience have failed? It is a big ask. Most Super League titles have been won by clubs with experienced head coaches. But one exception stands out on the list. Ellery Hanley, also the greatest English player of his generation, had only coached Great Britain in 3 games before taking charge of St Helen’s in 1999. Hanley coached St Helen’s to a Super League grand final win in his only year in charge, before falling out with the board of directors and leaving the role the following year.

Hanley’s success shows it is possible for new coaches to succeed in Super League, and also that great players can become successful coaches. Hanley also coached Sean Long in that team. Long is widely expected to join Burgess as assistant coach. He will add vital experience to Burgess’ team, having coached in rugby union and recently as assistant coach at Leeds Rhinos and head coach of Featherstone Rovers. Long also has a colourful past, not short of controversy. One thing is certain, Warrington should be box office next year.

If Burgess can replicate Hanley’s success, and break Warrington’s Super League hoodoo, then it will be a story fitting of one of Russell Crowe’s blockbusters. Burgess will need to rely upon the charisma and leadership abilities which once led him to the pinnacle of Rugby League to achieve this. If he is able to do so, Burgess’ reputation will be redeemed, and he will be able to put his difficult recent past behind him.