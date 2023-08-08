At least 57 triathletes fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after taking part in swimming competitions off the Wearside coast, health officials have said.

About 2,000 people took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship series in Sunderland last weekend, which included a swim off the city’s Roker beach.

The UK Health Security Agency said it would send those with symptoms a questionnaire and ask them to send a sample for testing to determine the cause of the illness.

It said in a statement: “UKHSA’s north east health protection team is working with British Triathlon and Sunderland City Council following reports of diarrhoea and vomiting in a number of participants who took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.

“Organisers of the event have written to all participants to ensure they are aware and to advise anyone with symptoms to seek medical advice. The risk to the wider public is very low.”

Environment Agency sampling at the beach on July 26 detected 39 times the amount of e-coli found in the water during typical readings.

E-coli is a bacterial infection that can cause stomach pain and bloody diarrhoea. Australian triathlete Jake Birthwistle, who competed in the event, posted the Environment Agency’s results on Instagram and said he had felt ill after the event. He said: “Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that’s what you get when you swim in shit. The swim should have been cancelled. Another athlete said: “At least I know now what got me and a bunch of other athletes who raced sick and ill. Well done and I hope you get better soon too.” Another said: “That now explains why I spent Monday night with my head in the toilet after racing Sunday morning!” On German newspaper also put it pretty succinctly. SPIEGEL Sport wrote “Ich schätze, das passiert, wenn man in Scheiße schwimmt”, which literally translates to, “I guess that’s what happens when you swim in shit”. "I guess that's what you get when you swim in shit".



How German media is reporting the sewage scandal. https://t.co/yvGqWFfAST — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) August 7, 2023

