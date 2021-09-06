Fans of Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown are set to hold a protest next week after his upcoming show in Sheffield was cancelled due to concerns about his material.

The 76-year-old – who was billed to perform at Sheffield City Hall in January next year – has in the past used racial slurs, including the n-word, and jokes about AIDS.

Fans have been encouraged to meet outside the venue on September 10th after a petition demanding his show be reinstated garnered more than 20,000 signatures.

Cancelled

Explaining the latest cancellation, Andrew Snelling, chief executive of Sheffield City Trust, said: “As our entertainment venues reopen following lockdown restrictions, we have been reviewing our programme of events.

“We have decided to remove the rescheduled show by comedian Roy Chubby Brown at Sheffield City Hall.

“We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.”

Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, added: “The council wholeheartedly supports Sheffield City Trust’s decision to remove the booking for Roy Chubby Brown’s January show. Sheffield is a City of Sanctuary, with diverse communities and the content of this show is unlikely to reflect Sheffield’s inclusive values.”

I have written to the Sheffield City Trust CEO and Leader of Sheffield Council, to welcome the decision to cancel the Roy Chubby Brown performance at City Hall.



This is the right thing to do. There is no place for any hate filled performance in our diverse and welcoming city. pic.twitter.com/pYNNpAl6Uz — Gill Furniss MP 💙 (@GillFurnissMP) September 3, 2021

Reactions

1.

Absolutely obsessed with this channel. A venue deciding not to put on a Roy Chubby Brown show is the new cancel culture flash point?! https://t.co/r5Ua4KQWgT — Alan White (@aljwhite) September 5, 2021

2.

No, I won’t be replying to any more people frothing at the mouth about Roy Chubby Brown. That shit has sailed. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 5, 2021

3.

4.

Nobody is saying Roy Chubby Brown isn’t allowed to perform. They’re saying a publicly funded venue shouldn’t be used to host shows that will explicitly and deliberately discriminate against members of the public. You’re free to book him for the local Conservative club — Zac (@thelonepony) September 5, 2021

5.

If you’re upset about a publicly funded venue stopping hosting Roy Chubby Brown, but weren’t up in arms about a publicly funded broadcaster cancelling The Mash Report, you’re not a free speech Champion. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 5, 2021

6.

Genuinely flabbergasted to find out that Roy Chubby Brown hasn’t been dead for at least the last 15 years. — Ste Rawlings 🇾🇪 (@orange_ape7) September 5, 2021

7.

Conservative snowflakes in meltdown over the fact Roy Chubby Brown isn’t being allowed to perform racist, transphobic and homophobic jokes in a publicly funded venue — Northern Independence Party 🟨🟥 (@FreeNorthNow) September 5, 2021

8.

Trying to imagine who the fuck likes Roy Chubby Brown in 2021 and I assume it’s your uncle who shares Facebook memes saying “I remember when blacks and gays were ostracised and women were inanimate objects and I drank from a hose SHARE IF U HAVE THE GUTS TO AGREE” — Dirt Witch (@villagedickhead) September 5, 2021

9.

Sacking a presenter because they took the knee – totally OK.

Not giving a show to Roy Chubby Brown – cancel culture. https://t.co/ndyaxZ0Yc2 — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) September 5, 2021

Support

Roy (real name Royston Vasey) is keen for it to go ahead, obviously.

Writing on Facebook, he said:

“At first I had a sense of anger and disbelief, but on reflection I now feel just disappointment and sadness with the decision and the way things are going generally.

“I don’t buy tickets for things which aren’t my cup of tea, but I certainly don’t demonstrate to get them cancelled, and spoil things for people who do want to see it! You have a choice!!”

GB News seem to be obsessed with the cancellation and have thrown their support behind the stand-up

‘It smacks of the nanny state… Where do we go from here? Are we going to ban Jimmy Carr?’



Leader of Sheffield Lib Dems Shaffaq Mohammed is outraged the Sheffield City Hall venue has cancelled an upcoming appearance from Roy Chubby Brown because he didn’t fit with their values. pic.twitter.com/qa4VVvTfmk — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 5, 2021

