Comedian Rowan Atkinson has waded into the cancel culture debate…. again.

He claimed that it’s “comedy’s job to offend.”

The Mr Bean star, who returns to screens in the new Netflix series Man vs Bee, said that comedians should be able to make jokes about “absolutely anything”.

Victim

Atkinson, 67, told the Irish Times: “It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential”

He went on: “Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous.”

Atkinson continued: “There are lots of extremely smug and self-satisfied people in what would be deemed lower down in society, who also deserve to be pulled up. In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything.”

He did get support for his comments:

Rowan Atkinson is trending again for saying that comedians should be allowed to be comedians. What an absolute bastard. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) June 20, 2022

Reactions

People were as quick to wade into the Rowan Atkinson debate as he was to discuss cancel culture:

1.

This idea that someone critiquing what you said for being shitty is some infringement on rights is the most cringy entitled thing I have ever seen. https://t.co/KEpP7eM9tg — Aranock, 4 of Ravens (@Aranock1) June 20, 2022

2.

Rowan Atkinson is such a hypocrite- in Mr. Bean he no platformed speech! — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) June 20, 2022

3.

Ah yes, we all remember that closing scene of *Blackadder Goes Forth*, where Rowan Atkinson danced along a line of war-graves, laughing maniacally and pausing to urinate on them. pic.twitter.com/6yEX0pTgC1 — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) June 20, 2022

4.

If the Job of a comedian is to offend then I'm employed to entertain people who despise my very existence, and spite is no justification for a comedy career. Lonliness and an inability to feel joy should be the driver. — Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) June 20, 2022

5.

So glad Rowan Atkinson has spoken out against cancel culture. Imagine the career he could have had if he hadn't been cancelled. — Imran Yusuf (@imranyusuf) June 20, 2022

6.

the most offensive thing Rowan Atkinson has ever done in comedy is the Johnny English series of hate crimes so ok pic.twitter.com/VpqQ0qLNeJ — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 20, 2022

7.

"comedians should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely ANYTHING…..especially bees!" pic.twitter.com/JPXmbNDpGu — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 20, 2022

8.

I love it when 1970s / 80s comic Rowan Atkinson gets on his high horse to tell everyone under 60 how comedy should be and why being an oppressive pompous twat is the best jokes



Mr Bean was of course basically Dapper Laughs — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 20, 2022

10.

Rowan Atkinson: Comedy should be offensive! It is the job of the comedian to be offensive!



90% of Blackadder: Oh dear Baldrick, this is the wiggliest situation since Mr. Wiggle, the wiggling bear, won a wiggle competition — Cameron Sinclair Harris 🏳️‍🌈 (@cam_sh) June 20, 2022

11.

It’s incredible to me that he’s saying this shit while promoting a series about him having nemesis who is a bee pic.twitter.com/XbS6ipCfEL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 20, 2022

