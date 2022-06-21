A senior Labour MP has warned colleagues that joining picket lines in support of striking workers will not resolve the dispute on the railways.

However, with teachers and nurses looking likely to be the next to stage walkouts, the hashtag #generalstrike began to trend on social media.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden said he understands why the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is pressing for a pay rise due to the rising cost of living, but that he wants to see a negotiated settlement.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is considering possible disciplinary action after he reportedly ordered frontbenchers not to join picket lines outside stations as the country faces the biggest rail strike in a generation.

However, RMT boss Mick Lynch has called for unions across Britain to “coordinate action” as the country was hit by the biggest rail strike in a generation.

Unite’s Sharon Graham wasn’t too impressed with Starmer’s demands.

You don’t lead by hiding. No one respects that. It’s time to decide whose side you are on. Workers or bad bosses? 2/2 — Sharon Graham (@UniteSharon) June 20, 2022

Other labour MPs still went ahead to support the striking workers.

Great to join striking @RMTunion members at Victoria Station this morning alongside Socialist Campaign Group comrades ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/EqkRvu7AVH — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 21, 2022

On the picket line at Bromley.



I'm a trade unionist, I will always stand on the side of the workers.



Solidarity @rmtunion#TubeStrike #railstrike pic.twitter.com/xu6JGunJod — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) June 21, 2022

Diane Abbott called out the labour leader and tweeted: “Good to know Keir is a proud trade unionist. Or at least he was in 2020.”

Good to know Keir is a proud trade unionist. Or at least he was in 2020 @RMTunion https://t.co/I9ERrKJpOO — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) June 20, 2022

General strike

So Labour’s top brass don’t want any time of industrial action, but a lot of people on Twitter want a general strike.

Here are just a few of the comments:

We shouldn't be angry with the strikers.



We should be joining them.#GeneralStrike — Farbod (@EmergencyBod) June 19, 2022

My wife’s a nurse. 40 years service. Today she asked me if I’d support her if she goes on strike. OBVIOUSLY I said. #GeneralStrike — The Sainsburys 🕷 (@lifeastrin) June 20, 2022

So that's people working in the Travel industry, in Education, in the Legal system and Health workers all ready to walk out. Yet your saying it's "just a greed issue? Yeah? #GeneralStrike

BBC News – Criminal barristers vote to strike over pay rateshttps://t.co/L5V9uqTvQG — Charlie (@weechicmc) June 20, 2022

Boris Johnson promised a "High Wage Low Tax" economy. What he's created is a high tax low wage economy with millions now struggling to survive.

NEVER TRUST A TORY! #GeneralStrike https://t.co/aLHq5CNnGD — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 🔴 𝕁𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@JayJay08752584) June 20, 2022

#GeneralStrike is trending. Perhaps it really is the way to bring this horrendous Tory government down once and for all? We can't have another two years of them. We just can't. — Anne Greensmith 💙 (@snowleopardess) June 21, 2022

Since 2010, the salary of an MP has risen by 30%, plus unlimited expenses, including their utility bills.



But, please workers, do not ask for a pay rise, as you are the ones that will create unstoppable & uncontrollable inflation.



Solidarity ✊❤️#rmtstrike #GeneralStrike pic.twitter.com/SPm4moM6ce — Soopagaz – 💎🙌🦍 (@soopagaz) June 20, 2022

The only chance this country has of bringing this government down is by holding strikes.. #GeneralStrike — Lady Lem-Sip 🇪🇺🍋😷☘️🇮🇪🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌻 (@LemSip27) June 20, 2022

Rail workers, barristers, teachers, doctors, nurses, civil servants, postal workers, BT engineers and traffic wardens; all either going on or planning on going on strike. This is the way forward. Now we need all unions and all industries to call for a nationwide #GeneralStrike — Marlon Kameka (@MarlonKameka) June 20, 2022

Massive profits for energy companies, CEOs with huge salaries while their workers are on minimum wage, MPs claiming eye-watering amounts of expenses. Demonising workers for standing for their rights and blaming refugees for how poor we all are.



We need a #GeneralStrike. Now. — Mr A (@acatcalledkeith) June 20, 2022

