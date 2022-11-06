In addition, the Cabinet Office minister stated that Mr. Williamson regretted the language he used, despite the fact that the former education secretary at first denied any wrongdoing. You can watch the interview in full below:

Oliver Dowden, though, dismissed criticism of Mr. Williamson’s vulgar messages to the former Tory chief whip, claiming they were “sent in the heat of the moment.”

A significant Rishi Sunak ally has acknowledged that when he rehired the twice-fired minister, Gavin Williamson, he was informed of a bullying accusation against the minister.

