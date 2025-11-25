A number of right-wing and Reform-supporting accounts on X have been exposed after the platform introduced a new location feature.

This week, X rolled out a new transparency feature that shows user locations.

The location data is visible in a new “about this account” tab which appears on every profile. Although the location data could be affected by recent travel, temporary relocation and the use of virtual private networks, X says the information is 99% accurate.

Following the introduction of X’s location feature, a number of accounts that love to post about British politics, voice their love for Reform and boast about having voted for Nigel Farage’s party, have been exposed as not being based in the UK.

In several posts on the platform, user Mukhtar has shared screenshots of the accounts and their locations.

This included an India-based user who said they “voted for Reform”…

"It was a lose-lose situation tbf thats why I voted for Reform."



*check location* pic.twitter.com/edCwI1outL — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 24, 2025

A far-right account called ‘English and proud’ which seems to be based in Switzerland…

This account is based in Switzerland.



The far-right has been played by everyone, lmao pic.twitter.com/cC4YrY3img — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 24, 2025

A Brexit and Reform-supporting account which is located in Spain…

You really can't make this up.



"Action Brexit" (Reform UK Grassroots) is based in Spain, probably Benidorm. pic.twitter.com/3PfIpdQlca — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 24, 2025

And a racist account pretending to be English but based in India.

This guy pretending to be English is Indian.



This feature is the best thing that's happened to this app. pic.twitter.com/CXwT0QDr9T — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 23, 2025

The same thing has happened across the Atlantic, where pro-Trump accounts have been exposed as actually being based outside the US. Many of these accounts have a blue tick, meaning they can be paid for the levels of engagement and views their posts get.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump shared a post from an X account called Fan Trump Army celebrating a Supreme Court ruling it says will allow the president to deport criminals to El Salvador.

The account has more than half a million followers – but it turns out its based in India and has changed its username four times since March 2022, the BBC reports.