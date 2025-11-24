Mike Graham told a anti-refugee protest that he thinks “all asylum seekers are f***ing rapists,” just weeks after he lost his job on Talk for a racist post on social media.

Footage shared on social media shows Graham speaking at the Pink Ladies protest in Chelmsford on Saturday (November 22).

Addressing those in attendance at the anti-migrant event, Graham spouted the usual far-right bile claiming that all asylum seekers are a threat to the UK.

“We don’t want these people here,” he said. “I don’t care about these BBC types who go ‘well, surely you’re not saying they’re all rapists?’

“Well, actually, I am saying they’re all f***ing rapists,” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Mike Graham, the disgraced former Talk TV presenter, has just told a Pink Ladies anti-refugee protest in Chelmsford that "all asylum seekers are fucking rapists." pic.twitter.com/kRAr5D4XyZ — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) November 22, 2025

Graham’s comments come after he was sacked by Talk for a racist post on his Facebook account.

Graham had claimed his account was hacked and he had nothing to do with the post, but many noted how the post contained a picture he had only recently shared on social media himself and then refused to engage in Talk’s investigation into the matter.

After comments claiming that all asylum seekers are rapists, something tells us he probably wasn’t hacked.

Mike Graham’s transition from News UK right-wing presenter into far-right hate preacher happened far faster than anyone could have predicted.



So desperate for attention that he’s reduced to spewing hate speech on street corners.



Yikes! 😧 https://t.co/vIQVOEOXJh — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 23, 2025