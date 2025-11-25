Kyiv has agreed to a peace deal brokered by the US which could see the start of the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to reports.

Sky News reported today (25 November) that Ukraine had agreed to a peace proposal from Donald Trump’s administration.

They say the news comes via a US government source who passed the information to American media.

This was followed by a Ukrainian official telling Reuters that Ukraine supports the ‘essence’ of the peace deal after talks in Geneva last weekend.

BREAKING: Ukraine has agreed to the peace proposal brokered by the Trump administration, with some minor details still to be worked out, according to US media reports, citing a US official.



Overnight, Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s national security adviser, had tweeted that the US and Ukraine reached a “common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva”.

Umerov said that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky would make his way to the US “at the earliest suitable date in November to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump”.

We appreciate the productive and constructive meetings held in Geneva between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, as well as President Trump’s steadfast efforts to end the war.



Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 25, 2025

Some minor details remain to be ironed out.

The peace plan reportedly is made up of an initial 28-point plan which was sent to Kyiv last week, before talks in Geneva over the weekend.

On Monday, Zelensky welcomed amendments to the plan. Today, US and Russian officials have been meeting in Abu Dhabi for talks, which the US army said were “going well.”

“We remain optimistic,” an army spokesman added.