Jeremy Corbyn has apologised to those who have been disappointed by the chaotic launch of Your Party.

When Corbyn and Zarah Sultana announced they were setting up a new party, there was optimism among many for a major left-wing party to combat the rise of Reform.

But what has followed has been a tumultuous first few months for the party, featuring a debacle over membership and donations, continuous reports of infighting and the resignation of two MPs.

This week, the party will hold its inaugural conference in Liverpool, where matters such as its official name and policies are set to be decided.

But even this has been overshadowed by reports of a potential leadership battle between Sultana and Corbyn, after the Coventry South MP hosted a rally that she did not invite the former Labour leader to.

Now, Corbyn has apologised for the way Your Party has been launched.

Speaking to the New Statesman, the Islington North MP was asked about the disappointment some Your Party members feel about how things have gone so far.

He said: “I’d say to them, I’m sorry if you are at all disappointed.

He continued: “I hope however, your wish and your determination to have democratic, serious left voice that will challenge Reform, that will challenge austerity, challenge the Tories and so on will be there.

“We are socialists, we believe in a socially just and equal society. It’s never going to be an easy road, but if we work with each other, educate each other and, above all, inspire a young generation to come along, we can achieve things.”

“For any misdemeanours on my part, of course I apologise, but I want to make this thing work,” he added.