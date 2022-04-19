Calamitous GMB presenter Richard Madeley says his wife understands when he messes up on the show because she has “been there” before.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on White Wine Question Time, Madeley said Judy Finnigan has built an “instant understanding” of his blunders from years of working together in TV.

He said: “I’ll talk about a cock-up that I’ve made, I’ve said something that I shouldn’t have done [and] I’m going to have to bloody deal with tomorrow. She gets it. You know, she’s been there. She’s been there with me.”

Recently, Madeley has stirred controversy over ‘insensitive’ rape questions and perplexed viewers (as well as his co-presenter) over comments about Scarlett Moffatt’s faith.

But it was his interrogation of a young climate activist that really got people talking.

Watch the clip in full below:

'I think the children and the future deserve that.'



'Just Stop Oil' activists protested across London this weekend to demand an end to the fossil fuel economy. Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis means many people are paying more & more for fuel. Are oil protests justified? pic.twitter.com/mnnIFlJvQT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 11, 2022

Related: Boris Johnson to make ‘full-throated apology’ to MPs over partygate fine