Comments by the Archbishop of Canterbury appear to have rattled a few right-wingers, with both the Daily Mail and Daily Express lashing out at the head of the Church of England.
In his Easter sermon on Sunday, Justin Welby said “sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures”.
The archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas”.
He said: “The details are for politics. The principle must stand the judgment of God, and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death. It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was first to the least valued, for it privileges the rich and strong.”
He was joined in his criticism by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who used his Easter Sunday sermon at York Minster to say he found the policy “depressing and distressing”.
But the comments seem to have upset a handful of newspapers, namely, as Alastair Campbell said, the ones who usually do the Conservative Party’s bidding.
Reaction elsewhere has also been pretty fierce.
Here’s what people had to say:
