Comments by the Archbishop of Canterbury appear to have rattled a few right-wingers, with both the Daily Mail and Daily Express lashing out at the head of the Church of England.

In his Easter sermon on Sunday, Justin Welby said “sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures”.

The archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas”.

He said: “The details are for politics. The principle must stand the judgment of God, and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death. It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was first to the least valued, for it privileges the rich and strong.”

He was joined in his criticism by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who used his Easter Sunday sermon at York Minster to say he found the policy “depressing and distressing”.

But the comments seem to have upset a handful of newspapers, namely, as Alastair Campbell said, the ones who usually do the Conservative Party’s bidding.

Just another day in the life of two rags whose craven editors and owners think anything a Liar and Crook says is Gospel but when a man of God speaks truth to power he must be assaulted. I don’t do God but I do a lot of respect for @JustinWelby https://t.co/d4QaQKRbl1 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 18, 2022

Reaction elsewhere has also been pretty fierce.

Here’s what people had to say:

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called sending asylum seekers to Rwanda "ungodly" and has pledged to house them in his £27m private library in his palace. The second bit didn't happen, and never will. @JustinWelby — André Walker (@andrejpwalker) April 17, 2022

Justin welby = the worst Archbishop of Canterbury — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) April 17, 2022

Justin Welby remoans about Brexit. Surrendered to establishment thinking on lockdown. Follows every left-wing talking point on immigration and climate. But be is silent on the growing number of unborn human lives terminated in Britain. He is an echo, not a prophet. Very sad. — Tim Montgomerie 🇬🇧 (@montie) April 17, 2022

I think Welby must have touched a raw nerve in the Tory party. pic.twitter.com/F9VeknqkUa — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) April 18, 2022

Related: Right-wingers lash out, as Archbishop says Rwanda refugee plan ‘ungodly’