Richard Madeley refusing to look up here as he patronises a woman as though he’s never heard of protests making things better. And saying that not one viewer called to support is not the gotcha he thinks it is. Just shows he’s part of the denial problem. #Juststopoil #dontlookup https://t.co/osF3D0APYv

Actor Ralf Little hit out at the presenter for refusing to look up as he “patronises a woman as though he’s never heard of protests making things better”.

He called the ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan “plagiarised”, “very Vicky Pollard” and “quite childish” in the interview.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who aggravated an Insulate Britain protester to the point of walking out last year, came to blows with Miranda Whelehan on today’s show.

Richard Madeley was back to his usual tricks this morning as he interrogated a Just Stop Oil activist.

