Richard Madeley was back to his usual tricks this morning as he interrogated a Just Stop Oil activist.
The Good Morning Britain presenter, who aggravated an Insulate Britain protester to the point of walking out last year, came to blows with Miranda Whelehan on today’s show.
He called the ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan “plagiarised”, “very Vicky Pollard” and “quite childish” in the interview.
Actor Ralf Little hit out at the presenter for refusing to look up as he “patronises a woman as though he’s never heard of protests making things better”.
Watch the clip in full below:
