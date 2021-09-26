Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has defended his foreign visa plans to solve the HGV driver shortage as he accused a haulage group of sparking petrol station queues.

Grant Shapps said the queues and closures at fuel stations were a “manufactured situation” created by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) leaking comments from BP bosses about supply concerns.

Mr Shapps admitted he had done something he “didn’t necessarily want to do” in allowing foreign workers to fill the workforce gaps, having only on Friday rallied against the idea of temporary visas, but said the Government wanted to reassure the public amid long queues at the pumps.

The government has confirmed that 5,000 HGV lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers will receive temporary three-month visas to work in the UK until Christmas Eve. The Road Haulage Association has estimated that the UK is short of about 100,000 HGV drivers, which has led to long queues at petrol stations, despite ministers saying there are no fuel shortages.

However, army drivers could be brought in to help deliver fuel as petrol stations are being forced to close due to the lack of HGV drivers.

Speaking to Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme, Mr Shapps said: “We need to ensure that people are reassured now that this rather manufactured situation has been created, because there’s enough petrol in the country.

The Cabinet minister called for the public to be “sensible” and only fill up their cars when needed as there is “plenty of fuel” available.

Reactions

As ever people on social media had their say on the crisis.

1.

‘I’ve told you before, there is no fuel shortage 🚗’ pic.twitter.com/UeaviZS4zJ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 25, 2021

2.

James Cleverly, the only person more misnamed than me! pic.twitter.com/lG57GpdHFT — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 25, 2021

3.

"There's loads of fuel and everyone queuing up and filling their tanks is an idiot" is a great way to pass the blame on to individuals rather than the system that allowed this to happen. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 25, 2021

4.

if you're wheeling Nadine Dorries out to try and calm a situation it's definitely time to run for the hills https://t.co/5LMyO7FzWA — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 24, 2021

5.

Either Brexit is to blame for the HGV crisis



And therefore we fix it with an EU visa scheme



Or Brexit is not to blame



Therefore no EU visa scheme needed



Which is it? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 25, 2021

6.

"Susan? Look, I know I kicked you out of the flat and told you I never wanted to see you again — but the toilet's leaking sewage so I'm willing to let you come back and clean it up for me, but JUST THIS ONCE."https://t.co/fReOwaFNpW — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 25, 2021

7.

Dear bloody foreigners,

Please can you come back over here on a temporary visa scheme till christmas eve.

We need you to make sure we have enough food, fuel and Christmas presents.

we will go back to being massive racists on Christmas day.

yours sincerely

The Conservatives — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) September 25, 2021

8.

The UK issuing visas to lorry drivers we've spent four years telling to fuck off pic.twitter.com/Vp7sjvv9t6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 25, 2021

9.

All you people moaning about petrol shortages caused by Brexit 🙄. I’m absolutely fine. I saw this coming ages ago and had my car converted to run on sovereignty. I get about 25 furlongs to the tugged forelock. — Carl (@CarlYou12813733) September 25, 2021

10.

Unbelievable. I’m out doing my usual Friday shopping for a few hundred rolls of toilet paper, a couple of tons of canned food, and a thousand gallons of petrol, and I’m having to fight my way though crowds of total idiots who are panic buying. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 24, 2021

11.

Interviewer was bemused … kept asking me why we did Brexit if we knew it would lead to things like petrol shortages? Very good question sir. pic.twitter.com/5OVyyBj1dD — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 26, 2021

12.

Fight have already broken out on forecourts, this was taking place at an Esso station in Chichester, West Sussex.

13.

Does this sum it all up for you?

Very amusing reading the #petrolpanic hashtag 😂



My person favourite is this one pic.twitter.com/JmI8Bihueq — Chris Charles (@chazcharles3) September 25, 2021

14.

I think this man must have a house full of bog rolls, pasta and perhaps now a room full of petrol or urine? We are at an all time low! #petrolpanic pic.twitter.com/W8HFdTdFQD — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) September 25, 2021

