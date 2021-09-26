Did you rush to get petrol yesterday or did you happen to walk past a garage. If you did it is likely that it was choas, as people rushed to buy fuel.

To try and solve the crisis Grant Shapps s defended his foreign visa plans to solve the HGV driver shortage as he accused a haulage group of sparking petrol station queues.

Grant Shapps said the queues and closures at fuel stations were a “manufactured situation” created by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) leaking comments from BP bosses about supply concerns.

The Government announced a temporary visa scheme that will see 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers brought in on three-month contracts to keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkeys and tackle fuel delivery difficulties.

Plenty of fuel

The transport secretary has said “there’s plenty of fuel” in the country as he urged motorists to only fill up “when they need to”.

Grant Shapps was speaking on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme as panicked motorists caused lengthy queues at petrol stations for a third day.

A shortage of fuel tanker drivers has forced some retailers to shut their pumps and ration sales.

But the UK has an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), which blamed a “cocktail of chaos” for the crisis.

Journalist

Of course the major news outlets sent reporters to get footage from these huge queues of frustrated drivers.

BBC journalist Phil McCann was at a petrol station in Stockport to give us the latest on supplies and the extent of ‘panic buying’ from the public.

Labels and plastic bags were placed on the pumps, and cars were shown pulling in only to drive away seconds later

Social media user where quick to pic up on his name

Reactions

1.

The fact that anyone with the surname McCann saw fit to name their child Phil has made my morning. https://t.co/WQBwqa39wB — Claire S Duffy (@csduffywriter) September 25, 2021

2.

He was born for this moment.. https://t.co/J9Ec4CzDuK — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) September 25, 2021

3.

If ever there was a roving reporter that could cover a fuel shortage… pic.twitter.com/cMukaZfnON — Graeme (@redleaderwright) September 25, 2021

4.

He hands over to M T Tank in Guildford. — John Lawson (@jay__ell) September 25, 2021

The BBC and the journalist himself also made light of it.

We knew he was the perfect man for the job this morning 🚗😂 pic.twitter.com/w2Ik9J9aXB — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 25, 2021

Related: Watch: ‘ Alan Partridge springs to mind’ – Matt Hancock’s comeback video lambasted