Boris Johnson quit as Tory leader after admitting he failed to persuade Cabinet colleagues that he could fight on.

He called the decision to remove him “eccentric,” blamed “herd instinct” in Westminster, and called the political system “Darwinian.”

A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he acknowledged in a statement delivered from a lectern in Downing Street.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks,” he said.

Resentment

In a sign of the resentment he feels about being forced from office, less than three years after a landslide election win, Mr Johnson said: “In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.

“But as we’ve seen, at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful, when the herd moves, it moves.”

Before we get to the Darwinian comment, the general speech didn’t go down that well, as you can see below.

Boris Johnson quits as he led – boasting, blathering & blaming everyone but himself. What a terrible final speech by a man who turned out to be a truly terrible Prime Minister. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2022

A terrible speech from Johnson. Not once used the word resignation, no apology and no contrition. Even in the end, he couldn’t even attempt some honesty. He’s destroying the party and the highest office in the land by hanging on. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) July 7, 2022

Reactions

“Our brilliant Darwinian system will provide another leader” LORD HELP US WHAT ARE WE EVOLVING INTO — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 7, 2022

Using such terms as "Darwinian" "Eccentric" and "Herd Instinct" is straight out of the Steve Bannon playbook. Words designed to destabilise and shift blame. It's gaslighting and a similar technique to abusers when they employ DARVO on their victims. https://t.co/I89bmpngPI — #THEBOOKBOYFRIEND Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) July 7, 2022

Darwinian eh? So Johnson's not only shit at being PM, he's shit at biology too. Is there no beginning to his talents? — Nicholas Shaw (@Lambdoid) July 7, 2022

Waiting for our "brilliant Darwinian system" to install the next knuckle dragging moron as PM 🙄 🦧#JohnsonOutNow — Mark Watkinson @nobigfish 🇺🇦 (@nobigfish) July 7, 2022

If you have ever been sacked from a job or a contract, just remember you were merely the victim of Darwinian Herd Mentality 😬 — Mark Gallagher (@_markgallagher) July 7, 2022

But didn’t the ‘brilliant Darwinian system’ produce Johnson, May, Cameron, Howard etc etc #darwinaward — Kashaf Chaudhry (@FreakyCyclist) July 7, 2022

God help her – she’s escaped from the ‘Darwinian system’ and gone back up to the attic. pic.twitter.com/935fdMHwoC — Dolly #BlackLivesMatter #FBPE 💙(Noah) 💙(NHS) 🌟 (@Conac02) July 7, 2022

Yes, as a biologist I felt offended by the misuse of ‘Darwinian’ in his resignation speech. Such an arrogant man. — Fran Miller Warran 🇺🇦 (@Clement86234462) July 7, 2022

….relentless sledging…herd instinct..Darwinian system..to you the British public..them's the breaks…peerless British Civil Service…here at Chequers…er…Number 10…never leak…beauty of our natural world…boundless British originality…our future together is golden — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) July 7, 2022

Our political system isn’t ‘Darwinian’ . Evolution works on a ruthless and effective meritocracy . And it’s functional , has been for billions of years . Our political system as it stands should be extinct because it’s plainly not functional and bloody obviously not a meritocracy — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) July 7, 2022

Johnson is giving his 'resignation' speech:

Zero: self-awareness, apologies, admission of failures

Lies: Claiming successes, that he was right etc

100% Blaming others: 'Darwinian' Tory Party takedown, infighting & Treachery (trying to stop him 'delivering' his mythical mandate). — Alex Newgrosh (@AlexNewgrosh) July 7, 2022

Boris is talking about a ‘Darwinian system’ and ‘herd mentality,’ that’s pushed him out. Not an ounce of regret or apology. — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) July 7, 2022

Either you are for Levelling Up, or you praise politics for being Darwinian. You can't have both. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) July 7, 2022

Boris statement: No date for departure, blamed everyone else but himself (his colleagues, 'the herd', the 'Darwinian system') and didn't even explicitly say he's stepping down – just that the leadership process will begin next week. An anti-resignation statement. — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) July 7, 2022

