Elon Musk has demonstrated just how detached he is from reality after making comments that sent normal people (not literally) into orbit.

The Tesla man said that “almost anyone” can afford a $100,000 trip to visit Mars. Perhaps he hasn’t heard about the cost-of-living crisis in the UK where people barely afford to turn their heating on.

He also claimed that his businesses are philanthropic organisations.

Talking to Chris Anderson, the head conference organizer of TED, the world’s richest man said: “If moving to Mars costs, for argument’s sake, $100,000, then I think almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000 and be able to go to Mars if they want.”

“We want to make it available to anyone who wants to go.”

"SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and Boring Company are philanthropy. If you say philanthropy is love of humanity, they ARE philanthropy." – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/eqw4UFoztG — Dave Lee (@heydave7) April 18, 2022

Philanthropy is usually taken to mean using your wealth for good causes, but Elon Musk says he thinks making sleek electric cars for rich people, sending rockets into space, and digging tunnels under Las Vegas should also count.https://t.co/3do8fodkcx — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 18, 2022

Elon Musk repeats claim that all of his for-profit enterprises are "philanthropy".



I feel sufficiently qualified on this particular point to clarify that the appropriate response is "no, they aren't". https://t.co/W0gJH9sj0W — Rhodri Davies ☕️ 🤔 (@Rhodri_H_Davies) April 18, 2022

Elon Musk Says SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, Boring Co Are 'Philanthropy'



This might be the only way he sleeps at night, to lie to himself. https://t.co/Lo7U2j9yXE — Shannon (we're already in space) Stirone 💀 (@shannonmstirone) April 18, 2022

thanks to musk for showing “philanthropy” is little more than a self-serving means for rich people to justify their wealth https://t.co/8pgi3TK3ON — Paris Marx (@parismarx) April 18, 2022

In 2020 @JeffBezos made $8 million an hour. Every hour. @elonmusk? He made $18 million an hour. Every hour.



The idea philanthropy is the answer when you make that much money is absurd. You can’t give it away quickly enough. The ultra rich should a pay a *lot* more tax. pic.twitter.com/UXY13LeYCm — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) April 13, 2022

Time it took to achieve a $1 trillion market capitalization:



Apple Inc. 38 years,

Microsoft Inc. 33 years,

Amazon Inc. 23 years,

Alphabet Inc. 16 years,

Tesla 11 years. — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) April 18, 2022

