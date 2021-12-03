A Brexiteer enthusiast Tory MP today released his memoir titled Spartan Victory: The Inside Story of the Battle for Brexit.

However, Mark Francois says he has been forced to self-publish the book on Amazon after there was no interest from dozens of publishers, as they are remainers.

It is unclear if he thought his idea might have just been terrible, we guess he thinks it is a masterpiece.

He told the Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast: “In a nutshell, the problem was that the orthodoxy within the publishing industry is very, very much ‘Remain’.

“I got some nice compliments about the book and the writing, but it became fairly evident after a while that no publisher wanted to publish.”

🔖ERG Chair Mark Francois MP has announced an early Christmas present for the Brexiteer in your life, his new book revealing the inside story of Brexit.



Francois spoke to @ChoppersPodcast about the battle he went through to get it published👇https://t.co/7t5nN3kh13 pic.twitter.com/nNnI1DxlFO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 3, 2021

After a LOT of knockbacks he changed his publishing plans, he told the podcast : “After a while, he just said, ‘look, you know, this industry has a particular view of the world, and it’s not quite the same view that you’ve got’.

“So in the end, that’s why I decided to go down the self-publishing route.”

Reactions

Well this news was just too good not to comment on…

1.

Which of these stories is true?



1. Nigel Farage’s anti-cancel culture conference has been cancelled.



2. There may be a gammon shortage this Christmas due to Brexit.



3. Mark François is self-publishing his memoir because *all* proper publishers are ‘biased’. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 3, 2021

2.

***WORLD EXCLUSIVE***



An extract from Spartan Victory. Mark Francois' self-published book about the Battle of Brexit. pic.twitter.com/1reCEPjjZb — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) December 3, 2021

3.

Do you REALLY want to read all about Mark Francois?



"Mark Francois is an utter twat!"*



There, I think that, pretty well, covers his life, character, achievements and aspiratons.



*All royalties will go to refugee charities. — Timo #FBPE (@timolarch) December 3, 2021

4.

Mark Francois refers to some publishers who would not print his tacky little book as being ‘remain-biased’. I suspect they are in fact truth-biased. — Bob Morgan #BLM 💙🔸 (@Bbmorg) December 3, 2021

5.

😂😂The only reason publishers turn down a potential book is because they think its shit! #markfrancois pic.twitter.com/xRQhRWIcuU — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) December 3, 2021

6.

Is it coincidence that Mark Francois and rectum are trending together? pic.twitter.com/Wo1jNAf6mQ — European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇪🇺💙 #JohnsonOut (@EuropeanUnity1) December 3, 2021

7.

That's where the publishers told him to shove his manuscript 🥳 — @ColG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🕺🎸⚽🏉🦉🦅🐶😷 (@NicolG79042375) December 3, 2021

8.

Mark Francois says publishers gave the cold shoulder to his Brexit memoir 'Spartan Victory'. They were surely missing the chance to acquire a comic masterpiece to rival The Diary of a Nobody & The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.



Look forward to Matt Lucas starring in the movie. https://t.co/KKN7f3ljlI — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) December 3, 2021

9.

Paywalled – Cretinous fart Francois has been cancelled by a conspiracy of Remainer publishers with good taste. Who in their right mind would touch his memoir “how I fought the EU with an air fix Lancaster bomber stuck up my arse”https://t.co/gmMR3bgd8H — Ian collins (@Iancoll94354676) December 2, 2021

10.

Mark Francois self-publishing his Brexit memoir ‘Spartan Victory’ brings back memories of Alan Partridge’s ‘Bouncing Back’ being sent to the pulping factory — Shane (@shane_glag) December 3, 2021

11.

Mark Francois’s memoirs have already been comprehensively published: https://t.co/oREC1nyGFJ — Sophie Plowden (@sophieplowden) December 3, 2021

12.

Tonight is the grand switch-on of the Brexit-on-Sea Christmas lights. Nigel will press the button and Mark Francois will be shot out of the cannon to the top of the tree, to place the star. I’m serving my famous supergluewein and Betty has made Night Nurse liqueur chocolates. — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) November 27, 2021

