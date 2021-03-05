Singer Ian Brown is a noted Covid sceptic, frequently using his Twitter account to spread disinformation about the virus and protections against it. “I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry,” he tweeted yesterday.

He was due to headline the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington, which is being organised to take place in September 2021 after Covid delays.

Promoter SJM Concerts said that it would “comply with the conditions outlined by the government through the local authority. No decisions will be taken by government until 21 June at the earliest.”

Brown previously appealed to festival promoters to work with Sage and the government on vaccine passports, calling the Coivd response “the new nazi normal”.

My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 3, 2021

Last year he released an anti-lockdown song called “Little Seed Big Tree” in which he refers to masks as “muzzles”.

Many people reacted to his decision on Twitter, some backed his stance, but many felt let down by his cancellation announcement.

The amount of dru*s you’ve shoved into your body and a vaccination is where you draw the line? — Laura Coates (@Laura_xplora) March 3, 2021

Me birds just had the jab and come home and done us a full English. Proper fart you lad. — ZombyWoof (@ZombyWoof65) March 3, 2021

Can't you change the venue to Icke Island??? — joggers (@joggers0) March 3, 2021

Well, it looks like wealth can't cure idiocy… I hope you don't get any more gigs. — Iain Morrison (@errant82) March 4, 2021

Refund — DUCK MAGAZINE (@DUCKmagstoke) March 3, 2021

quite sad seeing someone who's music u love turn out to be weirdly against keeping everyone safe cause of their own conspiracy theories but hey hope u n ur family r safe during this pandemic n if ur not gnna get a vaccine better set up that webcam for virtual gigs😁👍🏻 — twebster (@sl0thluvr) March 3, 2021

