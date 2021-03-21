In a move rarely seen in modern times the government is considering taking control of Liverpool City Council following the arrest of mayor Joe Anderson over allegations of corruption.

Mr Anderson was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. Mr Anderson has denied any wrongdoing.

CONFIRMED: Communities Secretary @RobertJenrick has received Max Caller’s governance inspection report into Liverpool City Council. As per @christopherhope.



‘Next steps will be set out shortly’. These could include commissioners being sent in to run the council. pic.twitter.com/Z9TMHJHhne — Joe Pike (@joepike) March 20, 2021

Local government inspector Max Caller was appointed by Mr Jenrick to lead the investigation.

According to a report in the Telegraph the Government is going to intervene in running the city of Liverpool.

Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick is likely to make the bombshell decision.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed to The Independent on Saturday night that Mr Jenrick had received the inspection report, which had been due by 31 March.

Liverpool is hardly a hotbed of Conservative politics and this news created some strong reactions.

Reactions

1.

Erm….the Tory government are going to tackle alleged corruption in Liverpool Council by sending in corrupt £40m tax dodge Tory MP Robert Jenrick?



To teach them how to get away with it? pic.twitter.com/uEACOrTlFw — Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) March 20, 2021

2.

Robert Jenrick is considering taking control of Liverpool City Council in the wake of corruption allegations.



The same Robert Jenrick who overruled local officials and saved Tory party doner & property developer Richard Desmond 45m! Who's taking control of him then? — Barry Halverson (@barry_halverson) March 21, 2021

3.

This isn’t a defence of Joe Anderson but only last year Robert Jenrick ADMITTED deliberately helping a Tory donor avoid a £45m tax bill by rushing through proposals for his housing development. He then faced calls from anti-corruption figures to resign. He did not. https://t.co/7tJ8XaUoog — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) March 21, 2021

4.

I feel like I'm living in a satirical politics sketch show…

Liverpool is 'too corrupt' (ie, socialist), so the government are sending in @RobertJenrick to help?! The same Robert Jenrick that unlawfully helped a tory donor avoid a £45 million charge on his property development?! — Laura Says Stop The #ToryDictatorship (@OohLookWine) March 21, 2021

5.

Liverpool apparently so corrupt that it needs to be run by *checks notes* corruption scandal subject Robert Jenrick pic.twitter.com/4as9fUEyk5 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) March 20, 2021

6.

Blimey. Can't see this ending well. Liverpool is a feisty city. Liverpudlians will go nuts if Ministers come around sticking their oar in.



Remember what happened with The Sun? https://t.co/VSRTSMSsoZ — Mandoline 🐦 (@Mandoline_Blue) March 20, 2021

