Are we are in this together?

It doesn’t seem that way.

As the UK faces empty shelves and Britain’s supply chain crisis continues, the PM has jetted off on a sun-kissed break, according to the Mirror.

Johnson is understood to be staying in a private villa on the Costa del Sol, where temperatures yesterday were a very pleasant 24C (75F).

Mr Johnson’s holiday has been seized on by critics, who will point out that he has left the country in the middle of a fuel crisis and with families facing a predicted ‘winter of discontent’, surging energy prices and stock shortages.

A Spanish police source told the Sunday Mirror: “Officially we can’t confirm, but unofficially he’s in a big luxury villa on the border between Mar-bella and Benahavis.

“We have been made aware that the British Prime Minister is staying and so we are all being extra vigilant. We know how important he is globally and what a potential target he is so there are extra patrols over the next few days.”

Mustique

It isn’t his first controversial trip. Back in December 2019, the PM and Carrie took a luxurious winter break to Mustique.

He was later criticised by the MPs standards watchdog for failing to properly explain how the £15,000 holiday was funded.

Reactions

1.

As Britons face soaring UK energy bills, rising Covid cases, benefit cuts, empty supermarket shelves and a petrol crisis…. Boris Johnson jets off for a luxury break in Marbella https://t.co/Ek0A2s6brx — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 9, 2021

2.

Marbella? How lovely. Fuck business. Slash welfare. Take a holiday — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 10, 2021

3.

Wednesday: Boris Johnson says he’s “getting on with the job”.



Saturday: Boris Johnson jets off for holiday in Marbella. https://t.co/iSx7S3jFJM — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) October 9, 2021

4.

Boris Johnson is reportedly holidaying in a luxury villa on Marbella as the cost of living crisis is in full swing and Universal Credit is cut back. Of course he is. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 9, 2021

5.

I'm a bit bored with everyone moaning about rising prices, food shortages and the petrol crisis, so I'm spending the week in a luxury villa in Marbella. https://t.co/0Fs9ncNnJm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 9, 2021

6.

A friend messaged to say that our Prime Minister has gone on holiday to Marbella.



I thought, there's no way Boris Johnson would holiday as the country faces so many crises caused by brexit: shortages of food fuel and people, rising gas prices, etc.



I was wrong. — Farrukh #FBPE (@implausibleblog) October 9, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson is spending the week in Marbella.



Crisis? What crisis? — Mandoline 🐦 (@Mandoline_Blue) October 9, 2021

8.

Our PM, the one that tells working people they are lazy, is on holiday in Marbella. No doubt payed for by a Tory donor. https://t.co/Joha6Ds8Hc — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) October 9, 2021

9.

Is anyone really surprised that Boris Johnson is on holiday again in fancy Marbella? I mean this is the time same guy who spent £200,000 on a golden wallpaper, £27,000 on takeaway food and countless holidays in between when he should have been at his desk. He couldn't care less. — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) October 9, 2021

10.

"Marbella is very nice. Russian billionaire yachts in Peurto Banus marina are fantastic." https://t.co/NJyHpw5nup — Bob Howard-Spink💚💙 #FBPE (@BobHS) October 10, 2021

11.

Would dishonest, lazy and incompetent Johnson head off to a luxury holiday villa in Marbella when the country is in the midst of a cost of living crisis? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 9, 2021

12.

Boris Johnson returned from his last holiday thirty five days ago. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 9, 2021

