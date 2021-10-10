Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 10 October 2021

Cloud and occasional drizzle clearing southern England, else most parts dry with sunny spells. Remaining windy and showery across northern Scotland.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Many areas fine and dry throughout with spells of sunshine. Outbreaks of rain will spread to northern areas on Monday, this continuing across some central areas on Tuesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Soon becoming generally cloudy from the north, with the odd spot of drizzle possible for a time. Gradually becoming drier, brighter and fresher later, with many seeing sunny spells. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Plenty of dry weather through the period, with winds remaining light. Temperatures should be close to average, albeit with some cooler nights than of late.

