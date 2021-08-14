Prince Andrew is likely will be “sidelined” from the monarchy when Prince Charles eventually becomes King. Charles is desperately trying to get a grip on the Royal families reputation. It comes as a Times article, by James Forysth, headlined ‘Britain needs the royal family more than ever.’

He argues that with a chaotic Downing Street, the ‘more reliable’ royals are needed to firm up international relations. He writes: “In different circumstances, Prince Andrew might be a rather active royal right now. Until 2011, he was the trade envoy and it’s easy to imagine him accepting enthusiastically the challenge of drumming up post-Brexit business. Hosting drinks receptions on a new national flagship would be much more his thing than his elder brother’s.”

He tweeted: “Whatever one’s views of this country’s constitutional arrangements, the last few years have demonstrated the benefits of a branch of the state that can transcend politics.”

Whatever one’s views of this country’s constitutional arrangements, the last few years have demonstrated the benefits of a branch of the state that can transcend politics https://t.co/bLUsCu8gq5 — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) August 13, 2021

His argument has not gone down well with everyone.

Scandal

The scandal engulfing Prince Andrew over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse lawsuit, means cutting him loose from the public face of the monarchy is going to hapen

Virginia Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17, and is suing him in the US for unspecified damages. The royal denies claims that he slept with Ms Giuffre. He also claims he has “no recollection of ever meeting” her.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine said: “It’s damaging not only for Andrew but for the institution of the monarchy itself because all sorts of allegations have been thrown at the institution since all this came to light – and the perception is, most likely incorrectly, they are not taking it seriously.”

Mr Little added: “While the legality and situation itself haven’t really moved on at all, in terms of his working royal role that has shifted significantly and it’s hard to see how he can resume life as a working member of the royal family.”

“I can’t think any kind of rehabilitation that will bring him back into the royal fold as a working member of the family,” added Mr Little.

Reactions

But it was the Times piece that got people talking, even if Andrew is sidelined do we really need the royals to get us out of the mess we are in?

If there’s one thing that could improve Britain’s reputation right now it’s seeing more of the family harbouring a member accused of sex crime pic.twitter.com/YsBHU47WU7 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 13, 2021

No, James Forsyth, Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland need to fulfil their own destinies. Scotland’s, for example, is to become an independent republic. pic.twitter.com/7xmNs7lpqO — Dáibhí The Scottish Yorkshireman (@heyheyadaibhi) August 13, 2021

Do we need James Forsyth ? — Mark Cheesman 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇺 🏴‍☠️ (@stilton54) August 13, 2021

Very clever man, that James Forsyth. I would have had him in the back of my cab, but he couldn’t manage to get the door open. https://t.co/DMYdnpOiwk — John Woodman (@jwripple) August 13, 2021

James Forsyth O.B.N. — Hoops (@Hooper_b13) August 13, 2021

The Reliable Royals are a bit busy just now shooting wee birds in Scotland. That’s just what the country needs; more dead grouse. — Phil McEachen (@PMceachen) August 13, 2021

Britain needs the royal family more than everhttps://t.co/jv03XUortp



Not sure this is the angle any paper should be going for at the moment… — Julian Bovill (@BovillJulian) August 12, 2021

