As far as PR opportunities go, this one seems to have ‘royally’ backfired for William and Kate. The pair made an appearance at a food bank in Windsor, where they were asked to ‘inspect the quality of the produce’ on offer for regular recipients.

William and Kate visit a food bank – but it didn’t go down well

However, their short stay and limited contributions were picked up immediately by the online community. The couple also turned up without any items of food to donate to the facility – and continued to wade through the fresh fruit and veg on offer.

The visit itself has left a few Brits feeling rather uncomfortable. Though food banks provide a vital lifeline for those most in need, their very existence is a sign that something has gone desperately wrong for our society.

No food donations, just vibes…

The future monarch turning up with a pack of press photographers, therefore, has left a sour taste in many mouths. Over the last few days, the public has vented its anger over the visit – with reactions ranging from the outright hilarious, to the utterly damning.

Social media users slam Royals for ‘lack of awareness’ at food bank appearance

For some, their ceremonial visit all felt a little… colonial



William and Kate arriving at the food bank… pic.twitter.com/hcLoYecmDd — Madame Lasagna (@KarenLasagna) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, one commenter was keen to point out how *other* members of the Royal Family have conducted themselves.



William and Kate should take a lesson from a Real Royal when visiting a food bank.

1. Go incognito to really do the work.

2. Photo Ops are secondary or after the fact.

3. Let others shine.

4. Bring food or money donations!#MeganMarkel #PrinceHarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/wrKdcWwJUe — Latté Liberal (@Come_Oon_Man) January 28, 2023

Read the room, guys!

Others were left baffled by the social faux pas, pointing out the elephant in the room.



“Food poverty is terrible, how did we create such an unequal society?” asks Prince William, whose family lives off billions of pounds taken from working people in Britain and all around the world. pic.twitter.com/yIlXAqc0Rf — brixton hatter (@BrixtonHatter) January 27, 2023

Cynicism was rife amongst the public, who questioned the decision to host a photo-op at a foodbank



William and Kate turn up to a food bank with entourage and photographers capturing their good deeds, yet not a single can of beans to donate. No one says a thing. Shows a lot that does. — God of Coffee, feel me stir! (@CoryMacRae) January 29, 2023

William and Kate get a royal roasting following photo-op

Others were incandescent about William and Kate’s decision to show-up empty-handed, bringing no goods of use with them.



What an embarrassment Kate and William spongers on the state turn up empty handed to a food bank ! #AbolishTheMonachy — moemac (@moe2mac) January 29, 2023

Sadly, the phrase ‘funny because it’s true’ doesn’t quite apply here.

