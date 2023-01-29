As far as PR opportunities go, this one seems to have ‘royally’ backfired for William and Kate. The pair made an appearance at a food bank in Windsor, where they were asked to ‘inspect the quality of the produce’ on offer for regular recipients.
William and Kate visit a food bank – but it didn’t go down well
However, their short stay and limited contributions were picked up immediately by the online community. The couple also turned up without any items of food to donate to the facility – and continued to wade through the fresh fruit and veg on offer.
The visit itself has left a few Brits feeling rather uncomfortable. Though food banks provide a vital lifeline for those most in need, their very existence is a sign that something has gone desperately wrong for our society.
No food donations, just vibes…
The future monarch turning up with a pack of press photographers, therefore, has left a sour taste in many mouths. Over the last few days, the public has vented its anger over the visit – with reactions ranging from the outright hilarious, to the utterly damning.
ALSO READ: Harry claims he and William ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla
Social media users slam Royals for ‘lack of awareness’ at food bank appearance
- For some, their ceremonial visit all felt a little… colonial
- Meanwhile, one commenter was keen to point out how *other* members of the Royal Family have conducted themselves.
Read the room, guys!
- Others were left baffled by the social faux pas, pointing out the elephant in the room.
- Cynicism was rife amongst the public, who questioned the decision to host a photo-op at a foodbank
William and Kate get a royal roasting following photo-op
- Others were incandescent about William and Kate’s decision to show-up empty-handed, bringing no goods of use with them.
- Sadly, the phrase ‘funny because it’s true’ doesn’t quite apply here.