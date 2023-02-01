A court in Romania has upheld the decision to extend the detention of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in custody on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape.

In January, police in Romania extended the Tate brothers’ detention for another 30 days.

A judge ruled the brothers will be kept in prison until February 27th, while police build their case against them.

The Tates had appealed against the extension to their detention, arguing that there was not enough evidence to hold them in custody.

But on Wednesday, this was rejected by the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

They have been held on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape, since December 29, allegations which they deny.

Police have not yet laid any charges against the brothers, who moved to Romania five years ago.

The brothers’ legal advisor Tina Gladian had argued their detention without charge for more than 30 days was a violation of international human rights law.

Speaking to reporters before the appeal was rejected, she alleged that “outside pressures” had impacted the case on the case, but declined to explain what those pressures might be.

“So far the system has failed,” she said.

The BBC reports that on his way out of court, Andrew Tate shouted to reporters: “They know we have done nothing wrong.

“This file is completely empty. Of course it’s unjust, there is no justice in Romania unfortunately.”

This was the latest in a series of failed appeals from the Tates against their detention and the seizing of Andrew’s assets.

