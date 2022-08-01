Rishi Sunak has revealed plans to fine patients who fail to attend a GP or outpatient appointments.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, he said: “If we have people who are not showing up and taking those slots away from people who need it, that’s not right,” he told the newspaper. “I’m all for a healthcare system that’s free at the point of use, but not one that’s free at the point of misuse.”

He added: “Yes, it means we have to do something brave and something different, but that’s what I’m about doing. I want to be a transformational prime minister.”

Could it work

Would this actually work in practice?

It seems it would cost more to chase the money than the initial late payment fee.

Labour MP Wes Streeting wrote: “Sunak’s attention-seeking gimmick that will do nothing to solve the worst crisis in NHS history. This is a dangerous thin end of the wedge that will penalise the most vulnerable and would cost more in admin than it would raise. NHS leaders agree.”

Sunak’s attention-seeking gimmick that will do nothing to solve the worst crisis in NHS history.



This is a dangerous thin end of the wedge that will penalise the most vulnerable and would cost more in admin than it would raise.



NHS leaders agree 👇🏻https://t.co/Ii1TaN2gy8 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 31, 2022

This GP is furious about the plan.

She wrote: “Appalled at Rishi Sunak’s proposal to charge patients £10 for missed appointments That’s their solution for tackling NHS backlog? Punishing patients & not addressing WHY they can’t make an appt? Not to mention the damage to dr/pt relationship As a GP I do NOT support this!”

Appalled at Rishi Sunak’s proposal to charge patients £10 for missed appointments



That’s their solution for tackling NHS backlog?



Punishing patients & not addressing WHY they can’t make an appt? Not to mention the damage to dr/pt relationship



As a GP I do NOT support this! — Neena Jha (@DrNeenaJha) July 31, 2022

Rachel Johnson

Predictably, Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson also has a plan.

She told LBC listeners the NHS should charge people even more for missing an appointment, trebling the figure to £30.

Watch

"Charge those who miss appointments £30!"



Rachel Johnson says those who miss GP appointments should be fined £30 and there should be a charge for visiting A&E.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/2KcC3tZZNz — LBC (@LBC) July 31, 2022

Reactions

This idea hasn’t gone down very well either:

1.

I think Rachel Johnson is a blight on the airwaves who should consider her position. Just Leave Rachel. Being Boris Lite on the radio isn't clever or entertaining — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) July 31, 2022

2.

The thin end of the wedge. Next thing you know, they’ll be charging for every NHS service they can. — vglitter 🇺🇦 🌈 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@veckansglitter) July 31, 2022

3.

Good questions:

Who collects the money?

Who pays for the upgrade to the GP systems to allow for this money to be collected?

Are there concessions for those on benefits?

What happens to the money collected? Does it go back directly to the GP surgeries or is it sent back to local Govt? — Mento5 (TAFKAB) (@Mento56) July 31, 2022

4.

Ridiculous suggestion. Will cost more in administration than the actual fine. Like America. No card, no money, no treatment. https://t.co/aKxzdGM7wW — Rudi Wheaton (@iddesleigh) August 1, 2022

5.

Wonder how she came up with this figure. Will this become govt policy. Save the NHS before it’s too late. Govt has deliberately underfunded it for years. Still waiting for Johnson’s 40 new hospitals 😱 https://t.co/TUMUXkMdqT — David (@PA_Flyer) August 1, 2022

6.

Your brother won a referendum which ruined my children's futures by promising 350m per week for the NHS. And you wonder why the country call him a pathological liar? https://t.co/syqOZ1Eljs — Ali T. (@Ali3Mctavish) August 1, 2022

Related: