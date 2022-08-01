A new picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg has been doing the rounds on social media.

It was only a week or so ago that Brexit opportunities minister shared a picture, below, with the good people of Twitter.

As you can see from the comment added to his tweet it was met with a heavy dose of humour.

I see Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his grim reaper outfit close to hand, it must be on-and-off constantly with all the poor people dying due to austerity. https://t.co/sqkIOBZi99 — Dan Marshall (@danthat) February 26, 2020

Rees-Mogg was at Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding party at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor, alongside Nadine Dorries.

The outgoing prime minister and his wife hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.

New pic

Now a new pic of Rees-Mogg enjoying the summer sunshine is doing the rounds.

Let’s be honest it doesn’t exactly scream ‘man of the people’.

Tory MP Lee Anderson didn’t seem too keen.

Salt of the earth, man of the people, champion of the working man! pic.twitter.com/rvGojGa88f — Lee Anderson (@leeandersonmp) July 31, 2022

Reactions

It didn’t take long for the Twitterati to make their voices heard:

1.

The dodgy suspect in Poirot… pic.twitter.com/YJ8merKRC8 — peteferg 🇺🇦 (@peteferg) July 31, 2022

2.

Amazing what they can do now. pic.twitter.com/DLx5K0Dqyt — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) July 30, 2022

3.

Jacob Rees-Mogg on the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark II



Helping the Nazis find the Ark of the Covenant pic.twitter.com/1sMwKEVZEd — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) July 30, 2022

4.

Nicky Wire is 6 months older than Jacob Rees-Mogg pic.twitter.com/1QpTFzKpBM — This Week in the 90s 🎵 (@twit90s) July 30, 2022

5.

The man from Del Monte, he say "Bring back workhouses". pic.twitter.com/kJCGjki6TH — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) July 30, 2022

6.

I'm a bit of an anomaly coz I'm a big red menace socialist but I LOVE a county show. OOOO YEAHHHH gimme sunshine, a tractor display, showjumping, a parade of prize-winning bulls, a cheese tent, DELIGHTED. And I'll always know to avoid every man who looks like this. pic.twitter.com/nsPSxd104p — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 30, 2022

7.

The demon headmaster in a casual look for sports day pic.twitter.com/rNf6YC7p7s — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 30, 2022

8.

FASHION: Jacob Rees-Mogg unveils his casual summer look. pic.twitter.com/9K9X3rqET1 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) July 31, 2022

9.

The man from Del Monte says Let’s create a colossal untruth wrapped in the magnetism of nationalism in order to fool a vulnerable and largely uneducated public so I can keep my fucking part of the deeds to the Houses of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/oUdYQqrtnf — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) July 30, 2022

10.

11.

Exclusive!!!

Jacob Rees-Mogg and why the Child Catcher Carriage is the best car I’ve ever owned! pic.twitter.com/quqM0EbKTa — Jimmy Watkins (@biggytimmkins) July 30, 2022

12.

Taken by Auguste & Leon Lumiere, this autochrome was snapped back in 1907 and shows William Jacob Rees-Mogg in the garden of Cholwell House near Bath. It is original colour and not colourised. pic.twitter.com/7EyHZegBB5 — Jonny Morris 🔶 (@jonnymorris1973) July 30, 2022

I think we should all take a moment to take this in…

Fun fact, Jacob Rees-Mogg is exactly a year younger than Kylie Minogue. Now try and get that out of your heads pic.twitter.com/0Elosq4QH2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 31, 2022

Related: Rees-Mogg orders civil servants to ‘stop blocking Brexit’