A new picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg has been doing the rounds on social media.
It was only a week or so ago that Brexit opportunities minister shared a picture, below, with the good people of Twitter.
As you can see from the comment added to his tweet it was met with a heavy dose of humour.
Rees-Mogg was at Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding party at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor, alongside Nadine Dorries.
The outgoing prime minister and his wife hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
New pic
Now a new pic of Rees-Mogg enjoying the summer sunshine is doing the rounds.
Let’s be honest it doesn’t exactly scream ‘man of the people’.
Tory MP Lee Anderson didn’t seem too keen.
Reactions
It didn’t take long for the Twitterati to make their voices heard:
I think we should all take a moment to take this in…
