Questions are being raised over the Dail Mail’s shameless support of Liz Truss after MPs whittled down the number of candidates to two.

The foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak will spend the summer recess period trying to win over the vote of party members after Penny Mordaunt became the final MP to be eliminated by MPs.

This morning, Truss criticised Sunak’s record on taxation as she vowed to bring in an emergency budget to swiftly axe the national insurance rise if she wins the race to be the next prime minister.

Sunak made his own pitch to win over the Conservative membership by arguing he could win an election, whereas Ms Truss could not.

One newspaper that has been unashamedly supportive of Truss is the Daily Mail, which has a large right-wing readership.

Can you spot a trend in last eight Daily Mail front pages? Who briefs? A really smart question for Liz Truss on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/VDW8JoSrfR — David Yelland (@davidyelland) July 16, 2022

Today’s front page was a continuum of the past few weeks, with Truss’s tax promises featuring front and centre.

LBC presenter Iain Dale called the publication out on his show this week.

He said: “I’ve never really bought into this idea that the establishment can stitch things up, but boy have they stitched things up here.”

One person pointed out that it is certainly not the first time that has happened.

Here’s another scandal Dale might want to be aware of.

Imagine thinking Penny Mordaunt is the first time the media have stitched up an election 😂 pic.twitter.com/vUPPrfoOAX — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) July 20, 2022

