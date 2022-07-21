In case you missed it, yesterday was Boris Johnson’s last ever PMQs, we hope. He did indicate he might make a Terminator-style return at one point.
Boris Johnson branded Sir Keir Starmer a “great pointless human bollard” as he ignored pleas to keep things civil in his final Commons appearance.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle urged MPs to conduct Prime Minister’s Questions in a manner “focusing on issues and policies rather than personalities”.
Anyway, as the session ended the Tories eventually stood up and gave the bumbling oaf a standing ovation. Theresa May was less than enthusiastic about it…
As you can see Nadine Dorries was so upset she sort of chased after him.
Watch
She clearly had not calmed down when she took to Twitter to moan about the lack of enthusiasm from the rest of the MPs to Johnson leaving the chamber.
Reactions
As you can see sympathy for Johnson, or Dorries, was in short supply.
Oh and this is always worth a watch!
