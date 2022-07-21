In case you missed it, yesterday was Boris Johnson’s last ever PMQs, we hope. He did indicate he might make a Terminator-style return at one point.

Boris Johnson branded Sir Keir Starmer a “great pointless human bollard” as he ignored pleas to keep things civil in his final Commons appearance.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle urged MPs to conduct Prime Minister’s Questions in a manner “focusing on issues and policies rather than personalities”.

Anyway, as the session ended the Tories eventually stood up and gave the bumbling oaf a standing ovation. Theresa May was less than enthusiastic about it…

As you can see Nadine Dorries was so upset she sort of chased after him.

Watch

Nadine absolutely CHARGING out after him after he got the clap! #PMQs pic.twitter.com/evgO1owkqg — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 20, 2022

She clearly had not calmed down when she took to Twitter to moan about the lack of enthusiasm from the rest of the MPs to Johnson leaving the chamber.

1.

1/2 At Blair’s last PMQs when he had just been ousted by Labour MPs led by @David_Cameron from the opposition benches, we stood and applauded his achievements.

Today the behaviour of Lab MPs shows how far @UKLabour has fallen. Graceless — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 20, 2022

2.

2/2 One Labour MP had to be physically held back for outrageous, loud and rude behaviour a the back of the Speakers chair (amongst others yelling loudly) They are truly unfit to allowed anywhere near No10. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 20, 2022

Reactions

As you can see sympathy for Johnson, or Dorries, was in short supply.

1.

Were they shouting “boring, boring, you’re so boring”? Culture Secretary? Get your CV together Nads. You’re out. pic.twitter.com/JHlXicl2Vq — Lord Addiktedtored (@Torblimey) July 20, 2022

2.

3.

Or it just goes to show how little respect they, as well as most of the country have for a man who demonstrated time & again that he was unfit to hold high office.

He’s a fucking liar Nadine & people hate him for it & they hate you for enadbling it & denying it.

Good riddance. https://t.co/FwlNv2MPao — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 20, 2022

4.

It's disgusting Nadine. I can only thank you for all you have done to add to the dignity and decorum of the place. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) July 20, 2022

5.

Cameron didn’t oust Blair and I don’t care about the rest of what she’s wittering on about https://t.co/KNR4waXuKF — Russian Warship, go fuck yourself (@jonny5068) July 20, 2022

6.

Starmer wished Johnson and his family well.

Johnson responded by calling Starmer a human bollard.

You want to talk about graceless, compare & contrast? Also, your yobbish, drunk performance on Monday was hardly 'graceful' — Nodge71🌈💛💚 (@nodge71) July 20, 2022

7.

8.

What should Labour applaud?



Lower wages?

Partying when people were home?

Inflation?

Cost of living crisis?

Can't afford to fill a tank of fuel?

Housing crisis?

Inability to deal with climate change?

£37b on TTI?

200,000 dead from a virus BJ let tear the country?



I could go on👍🏼 — Olly 👨‍🚀 (@OllyVanGaal) July 20, 2022

9.

After you shouting boring at Starmer yesterday you are hardly in a position to criticise anyone. That was definitely the most graceless performance I’ve ever seen. You should have apologised today. — Andrew H-K 🌈 (@beauchamp45) July 20, 2022

10.

Boris Johnson, who promised to be an outward-looking and liberal one nation prime minister, is now finishing his premiership ranting about the "deep state" and plotting against his successor, while Nadine Dorries sits beside him shouting "you're boring" at the opposition. pic.twitter.com/Z3GHjSyywA — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 18, 2022

Oh and this is always worth a watch!

Possibly the best video I have ever seen, ever… whoever made this did an amazing job. #johnson #NadineDorries #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/LHdu0zRuie — CELLO RUSSO (@cellorusso) July 11, 2022

Related: PMQs – Where the only question is, why have you not f**ked off yet?